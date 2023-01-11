Anaerobic digesters, “wave of future”

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Dana Kirk, an associate professor in the Michigan State University-Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, was raised working on his family’s dairy farm. He “ran around scooping manure” while simultaneously developing a curiosity for the relationship between farming and the environment.
Kirk’s interests blossomed into an academic career focused on the development and implementation of waste-management systems and waste-to-energy systems for dairy operations. His goal is to maximize farm production and profitability while conserving and protecting natural resources and ensuring environmental sustainability, he said.
“It’s important we continue to develop and enhance agricultural practices that maintain a good relationship with the environment,” he said.
He regularly partners with government and commodity organizations, such as the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan Farm Bureau, the Michigan Department of Environment, and Great Lakes and Energy. They develop training and programming to support waste-system management and manure management for dairy farms of all sizes. Kirk prioritizes applied research focused on responding to the emerging needs of dairy producers in Michigan and across the country.
Kirk’s research on anaerobic-digestion systems contributed to the Michigan State University-Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center, a project he helped create, direct and manage. It provides research, professional development and outreach for waste-to-energy systems, such as bench-top, pilot-scale and commercial anaerobic-digestion systems.
Education and outreach activities that emphasize cost-effective and efficient technologies on small and medium-sized dairy farms, along with other biomass energy topics and environmental protection, are all part of the center’s mission.
Anaerobic digestion has potential to protect human health and the environment from agricultural wastes while converting waste to resources. The renewable resources in turn offset operational costs and provide additional farm revenue.
The Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center works with individual farmers to address their needs. It provides a formalized structure for implementation and training on how digesters work, helps navigate regulatory issues, and assists with training programs for farm workers to learn how to operate digester technology.”
Kirk has overseen the design, construction and operation of three commercial-scale digesters and numerous demonstration and pilot-scale systems. That includes the Michigan State University-South Campus Anaerobic Digester. It’s a single-tank complete-mixed anaerobic digester. It uses about 17,000 tons of organic waste per year, generated from the university’s culinary services, dining halls and on-campus farms, and the greater Lansing area community. The waste is used as feedstock to produce biogas. Biogas generates more than 2.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year.
Kirk said he understands that large-scale digesters aren’t viable solutions for most of Michigan’s dairy operations. Financial, regulatory, training and logistical barriers prevent some farms from adopting currently existing digester technologies. But the Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center partners with state and national commodity and regulatory groups to directly meet the issues with the goal of easing the burden of transitioning to digester systems.
Collaborations have centered on data review from digesters, feasibility studies, infrastructure and regulation of waste-to-energy projects mainly at dairy facilities. The Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center also partnered with Kirk on the anaerobic digester operator-training program. That program educates operators on ways to manage system variability and optimize performance.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Environmental Stewardship Division helps support dairy producers through projects, such as the Michigan Agriculture Processing Act, the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, Right to Farm, the fertilizer bulk storage program, and waste-to-energy projects.
Kirk’s research and ability to share that with stakeholders and producers enhances the work the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development conducts with Michigan’s dairy industry, said Laura Doud, a licensed engineering specialist with the agency’s Environmental Stewardship Division. His research on demonstration and pilot-size systems, as well as onsite commercial anaerobic-digestion systems used for evaluating feedstocks, is integral to the overall performance and success of future projects, she said.
To provide dairy producers around the United States with resources necessary to adopt effective waste-to-energy systems on their own farms, Kirk worked with Dairy Management, Inc. They developed a resource guide on currently available digester-technology options. The guide provides comparative information to better guide farms on optimal systems for their individual needs.
Kirk said that, ultimately, he hopes to continue breaking down barriers to adoption.
“Digester technology has a foothold and is no longer viewed as novel,” he said. “I think it is the wave of the future, but it's also a stepping-stone technology for the next wave, which would be improving how we manage nutrient separation that allows us to create value-added products.”
Visit egr.msu.edu/bae/adrec for more information.
Justin Whitmore works for Michigan State University’s Agriculture & Natural Resources communications and marketing.