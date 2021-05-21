Anaplasmosis reduces milk production

The need for careful monitoring for bovine anaplasmosis infection across geographic regions and especially in open dairy herds was underscored in a recent study. Caused by the hemobacteria Anaplasma marginale, anaplasmosis is the most prevalent tick-transmitted disease of cattle worldwide and is associated with significant production losses in cattle.
Andrew Curtis, a doctoral student in physiology, and Hans Coetzee, a professor and head of the anatomy and physiology department at Kansas State University, studied a dairy herd in Iowa. They found that 38 percent of the animals in the herd tested positive for bovine anaplasmosis.
"Anaplasmosis has been a large part of my doctoral research," Curtis said. "I was able to revisit a dataset collected in Iowa from 2008 to 2011 while working on my dissertation. Although the original survey was completed a few years ago, the impact of anaplasmosis on dairy cattle and milk production has remained poorly defined in the literature. We recognized the opportunity to describe the relationship that appears to exist between anti-Anaplasma marginale antibodies and dairy production."
Cows that tested positive for Anaplasma marginale antibodies produced significantly less milk than cows that tested negative. The authors concluded that by managing risks connected with new additions to a herd and by eliminating circumstances that may support disease transmission, production and herd health at the facility could have been safeguarded.
Coetzee said, “The finding demonstrates the need for further study of the effects of Anaplasma marginale in dairy settings. The survey results also indicate that freedom from bovine anaplasmosis can’t be assumed for an entire geographic region."
Clinical signs of the disease can include anemia, icterus, fever, weight loss, abortion, lethargy and lack of appetite. The disease can be fatal. Anaplasmosis can be spread through ticks, horseflies and blood-contaminated objects, as well as through the placenta from cow to calf during pregnancy.
Curtis is now working with calves to test for an implantable vaccine platform that has previously been used against anaplasmosis.
"This is a similar platform to one that our research group in the past used to deliver an anaplasmosis vaccine," Curtis said. "As research continues we hope to have success with the implantable vaccine platform and prove its ability to deliver a variety of antigens. That includes perhaps, a future anaplasmosis vaccine over an extended period of time."
Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "Assessment of within-herd seroprevalence of Anaplasma marginale antibodies" for more information.