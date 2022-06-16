Applications address climate change

The effects of climate change are bringing new and increasingly complex challenges to agriculture. One problem is the exacerbation of nutrient pollution. Warmer temperatures can increase undesirable gaseous emissions from applied fertilizers. More intense or frequent severe storms can cause more fertilizer runoff. The issue is particularly concerning for dairy farmers.
Working with collaborators at Pennsylvania State University, Alan Rotz evaluates practices aimed at limiting manure-derived nutrient loss and runoff. He’s an agricultural engineer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service’s Pasture Systems and Watershed Management Research Unit in University Park, Pennsylvania.
One runoff-reducing practice involves combining double-cropping with subsurface manure injection.
“Farmers have traditionally broadcasted or spread manure across the soil surface of their fields,” Rotz said. “But with this technique special tools are used to place manure directly into the soil.”
Injecting manure incorporates manure into fields with minimal soil disturbance. Although the technique requires specialized equipment and is slower than simply spreading manure on the surface of fields, Rotz said the pros outweigh the cons. By injecting farmers can reduce ammonia-gas emissions, decrease overall surface nutrient runoff, and minimize odors.
Rotz and his team double-cropped winter rye and corn, harvesting the crop in the spring and preserving it as silage for animal feed. By doing so they kept the soil on the farm continuously covered by vegetation. That increased forage production and reduced feed costs for dairy cows. It also improved nutrient-use efficiency.
To ensure the long-term practicality of the research findings, Rotz used a computer model called the Integrated Farm System Model. He used it to simulate more than 25 years’ of both historical and projected future weather conditions.
The researchers found that double-cropping with subsurface manure injection reduced total nitrogen losses by 12 percent to18 percent, and total phosphorus losses by 16 percent to 19 percent.
Practices such as subsurface manure injection help dairy farmers adapt to both stricter regulations and the impacts of climate change. Though their results are specific to dairy farms in central Pennsylvania, Rotz said he hopes the research will lead to future breakthroughs to help dairy and other agricultural industries adapt to climate change. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.