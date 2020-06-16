OPINION Two significant grant programs for farmers and small businesses to receive assistance from Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding opened for applications June 16. Both grant programs have short deadlines; those eligible should apply immediately.
The “Wisconsin Farm Support” program will provide $1,000 to $3,000 grants for farms. The applications opened June 15 and close June 29.
The “We’re All In” grant program is for small businesses; it will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses. The applications opened June 15 and close June 21 – less than a week.
The funds for those programs are from the Federal CARES Act funding that was provided to the state of Wisconsin. The U.S. Congress approved the appropriations act in March 2020.
Wisconsin Farm Support Program
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to administer the program. The Wisconsin Farm Support grant program will send $50 million in direct-aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who have experienced losses due to COVID-19. The grant program was designed after input from most of the largest ag-industry associations in Wisconsin. I led a coalition of 39 legislators in supporting the program. I appreciate the administration agreed to use discretionary funding to provide the support.
Applications for the Wisconsin Farm Support program opened June 15 and close June 29. To be eligible farmers must have gross income between $35,000 and $5 million in 2019. Individual payments will range from $1,000 to $3,500; they will be issued after the application period closes June 29. Apply as soon as possible to have time to resolve any potential issues with the application. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov or call 608-266-2772 to apply or for more information.
We’re All in Grant Program for Small Businesses
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is providing each of 30,000 small businesses with $2,500 grants. The online grant application for the program will run from June 15 to June 21 – less than one week. Apply immediately if eligible. The grant program is designed to help small businesses with the cost of business interruption, health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
To be eligible businesses must be Wisconsin-based for-profit businesses, employ 20 or fewer total full-time employees, earn more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues, and have started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and still have been in business as of February 2020. Applicants must include a letter or email from a community organization such as a Chamber of Commerce indicating the business was in operation in February 2020.
Visit www.wedc.org to apply or for more information.