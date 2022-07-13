 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assessment tool supports decisions

“EZ dairy enviro-money: environmental and economic assessment tool for dairy farmers,” led by Victor Cabrera, a professor and Extension specialist in dairy management.

Project Summary: A user-friendly whole-farm decision support tool, EZ Dairy Enviro-Money would assess economic and environmental tradeoffs for strategic nutrient-management decisions. Researchers aim to provide an online tool that can be used with minimal data entry. The researchers propose that can be accomplished by selecting key performance indicators that are available without the need for complex data-retrieving efforts. The tool will emphasize “what-if” scenarios, which could be accomplished intuitively by the user. 

Victor Cabrera

