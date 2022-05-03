Assistantship grants awarded

The University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences recently awarded five two-year graduate-student assistantships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub. A graduate-student assistantship is a salaried employment opportunity for students working toward an advanced degree beyond their bachelor’s degree.
Students work alongside a faculty mentor and in return, receive tuition remission, health benefits, and a monthly stipend. Students gain skills through assistantship roles that apply directly to their career goals and help build skills in areas such as communication, teamwork and leadership. The students who have been selected to receive the assistantships are listed.
Walker Crane, department of soil science
Project title – Increasing environmental stewardship of dairy forage-production systems with cover crops
Crane earned a bachelor’s degree in plant and environmental soil science from Texas A&M University. As an undergraduate he conducted research investigating the effect of cover crops and tillage on greenhouse-gas emissions. He was involved with research projects using low-field magnetic-resonance imaging to phenotype sorghum roots as well as unmanned-aerial vehicles to implement precision-irrigation scheduling.
Crane is pursuing a master’s degree in soil science. He's being mentored by Francisco Arriaga, an associate professor in the department of soil science.
Crane joins Arriaga’s team working to better understand the environmental impacts of corn silage-production systems. Arriaga hypothesizes that the canopy structure and the amount of biomass produced by a cover crop influences environmental impacts. Biomass produced by a cover crop will be affected by its relative planting date and seeding rate.
Understanding those relationships will help develop recommendations on establishment dates for fall-seeded cover crops. The goal for the project is to help farmers make decisions that will benefit forage production and the environment.
Grace Enzien, department of bacteriology
Project title – Dairy residue bio-conversion into designer (d)-lactic acid
Enzien earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Illinois-Chicago. Previous undergraduate research, internships and professional experience – including as a formulation technician for Blistex Inc. – led to Enzien developing laboratory skills from basic protocols – such as lab upkeep – to extracting deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and genotype samples.
She’s pursuing a master’s degree in bacteriology. She's being mentored by Timothy Donohue, a professor in the department of bacteriology.
Enzien joins Donohue’s research team exploring how residues from milk production can be used to create new materials. The team hypothesizes that residues left after milk is produced into food-grade products can be bioconverted into valuable materials, which could improve the sustainability of the Wisconsin dairy community.
The project's team aims to produce a designer form of lactic acid from residues. By 2025 the global D-lactic acid market is estimated to be worth $8.7 billion. Industrial interest for designer organic acid is expected to grow significantly.
Knowledge gained from the study is predicted to reduce negative environmental impacts of residues, increase their value to consumers, farmers and industry, and be applicable to bioconversion of non-dairy products into other designer chemicals in the future.
Jiahao Fan, department of biological systems engineering
Project title – Assessing maize-silage yield and quality using unmanned-aerial vehicle-based hyperspectral imagery and machine learning
Fan earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geographic information systems from Wuhan University in China. He was a doctoral student in the department of informatics at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
He’s now pursuing a doctorate in biological systems engineering. He’s being mentored by Zhou Zhang, an assistant professor in the department of biological systems engineering.
Fan is working alongside Zhang to explore genetic and management technologies and innovations that enhance dairy-forage production and nutritional value. The goal is to help maintain and stabilize profitability while reducing the carbon footprint of high-quality dairy forages. Using corn silage as a model crop, the research team conducts in-field assessments of forage yield and quality by combining hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence technologies. The technique is non-destructive and non-invasive.
The developed phenotyping methods can be adapted to access the quality traits of other forage crops beyond corn and could lead to a change in how forage yield and composition are accessed. The change could help speed crop breeding. There’s also potential to improve timing in forage harvesting to optimize quality and production.
Benjamin Iesalnieks, department of food science
Project title – Manufacturing natural cheese products containing bioactive peptides with improved antihypertensive properties
Iesalnieks earned bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and chemistry from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. His undergraduate research experience and course work helped him develop skills he now applies to areas of food-product development, formulation and production.
Iesalnieks is pursuing a master’s degree in food science. He’s being mentored by Rodrigo Ibanez Alfaro, an associate scientist at the Center for Dairy Research.
Ibanez Alfaro’s research team examines the antihypertensive peptide properties in cheese that could be used to reduce high blood pressure in humans. The goal is to create a natural cheese with enhanced antihypertensive properties through traditional and alternative approaches. Cheese with the greatest antihypertensive properties will be further evaluated to determine if the bioactive compounds are improved, maintained or degraded after digestion. Cheese also will be studied for its potential to be absorbed and used by the human body.
Once optimal conditions have been established, Wisconsin cheesemakers will be able to manufacture differentiated and enriched value-added products. New cheese products will enhance human health and nutrition and have the potential to reach new domestic and export markets.
Kaylee Riesgraf, department of animal and dairy sciences
Project title – Improving the performance of dairy-heifer operations by understanding maternal and management stressors impacting heifer growth and feed efficiency
Riesgraf earned a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from UW-River Falls. Previous experience on her home farm and an internship at Holsum Dairies in Hilbert, Wisconsin, sparked a passion for diagnosing sick cows and developing subsequent treatment plans. Riesgraf also developed analytical skills working with statistical data and using herd-management software to drive decision-making.
Riesgraf is pursuing a master’s degree in dairy science. She's being mentored by Kent Weigel, a professor in the department of animal and dairy sciences.
Riesgraf joins Weigel’s team exploring the effects of stressful life experiences on heifers, including maternal stress during late gestation and neonatal stress before weaning. The study is focused on dry-matter intake, average daily gain and feed efficiency of heifers subjected to common stressors in early life. The heifers – age 17 to 20 months, are located at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station.
Samples will be taken at puberty and mid-gestation to evaluate DNA and metabolic-related differences between stressors. Riesgraf’s graduate assistantship is collaboratively mentored and co-funded by UW-River Falls.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.