Avoid anti-nutritional factors in transition cows

The dairy-cattle transition period is classified as the 21 days pre- and post-calving. But how often do we really think about all the changes occurring during this period? Some of the changes – attributed to parturition and the onset of lactation – involve huge shifts in nutrient demand, dry matter-intake fluctuation, immune-system activation, and pen movement. Those changes can lead to stress. Small external issues can become big problems when coupled with everything happening during the transition period. Therefore it’s essential to decrease stressors wherever possible. Feed hygiene is an important yet often overlooked area that can pose an added challenge to a an animal at risk.
Feed hygiene encompasses many areas – ranging from fungal contamination of forages to elevated bacteria loads in a total mixed ration. Yeasts, molds, mycotoxins, and clostridium and enterobacteria are all anti-nutritional factors that can lead to decreased feed value, immune responses, and even health events. To some degree and combination, those factors often are present in many feedstuffs. But in ruminants there's a bit more leeway because bacteria in the rumen are capable of detoxifying many mycotoxins to some extent.
A healthy gut barrier along with a robust immune system can help to combat other effects. But anti-nutritional factors that may often go unnoticed can surface and become a major issue when coupled with other potential transition challenges. There are some key contributors and ways to limit their effects.
Declines in dry-matter intake associated with calving can be exacerbated by yeasts or molds. Those contaminants can lead to rumen upset and decreased intake.
Reduced dry-matter intake increases the risk for negative energy balance in the transition period. That can further limit intake potential. Maximizing intake is especially important in high-risk animals and is essential to ensuring transition success. Minimizing exposure to anti-nutritional factors should be a priority.
As the rumen adjusts to a ration with greater levels of energy it may not be as efficient at handling a mycotoxin or yeast problem. That may lead to more toxins passing to the hindgut. As the rumen adjusts to larger starch percentages in the ration, one may see more starch passage into the hindgut. That can lead to post-ruminal starch fermentation and may reduce pH in the hindgut.
Reduced pH may encourage growth of pathogenic organisms. Recent research has highlighted an increased risk of leaky gut in transition cows. In a healthy cow the gut barrier acts as a method to protect the cow from harmful material entering her system. But as the barrier is compromised it can allow pathogenic organisms and toxins a direct route into the system.
As lactation begins there’s a threefold increase in calcium requirements. Many strategies have been designed to help a cow prepare for the sudden increase in calcium demand, but many cows still suffer from a sub-optimal level of blood calcium.
Calcium plays an integral role in immune-system response so added challenges to the immune system can cause further calcium depletion. Ensure clean feed to help neutralize the risk of exposure to harmful bacteria that can lead to added immune system challenges.
Minimizing the amount of anti-nutritional factors is important to every animal. But it’s especially important in transition cows. Heat stress as well as summer storms, mud and warmth can create an ideal situation for feed spoilage, bacterial growth and feed contamination. Understanding the underlying anti-nutritional factors in one’s feed through feed-hygiene testing and developing a plan to decrease the amount of contamination in feed is a critical step in ensuring transition success. Visit rockriverlab.com for more information.
Katie Raver is an animal-nutrition and field-support specialist for Rock River Laboratory.