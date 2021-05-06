Be alert to sunken calf flank

When calves arrive at veal facilities with an umbilical infection, dehydration, diarrhea or reduced body weight they’re at greater risk for mortality. Researchers at the University of Guelph say presence of a sunken flank is another important indicator of future disease risk.
A sunken flank is present when a calf has a hollow abdomen or depression in the paralumbar fossa. If a calf’s rib cage is depressed inward, that indicates a sunken flank. Researchers recently evaluated about 5,000 calves on arrival at a veal facility in Ontario. The researchers found 20 percent of the animals had sunken flanks.
Calves with sunken flanks had a four-times-greater risk of dying in the first 21 days than those without the condition. Another study conducted in Europe showed that calves with a sunken flank were two times more likely to die during the production period. Ensuring that calves don’t have a sunken flank upon arrival at veal facilities can help to reduce mortality.
It’s not clear how sunken flanks occur. But it’s thought they develop when there’s a long period of time between milk meals. Calves with little to no energy input have reduced disease resistance. That’s likely the reason for the association between sunken flank and mortality. Presence of a sunken flank is further compounded by long transport times because calves expend additional energy to move and stay warm. That leads to less energy for fighting disease.
Prepare calves for transport
Feeding milk immediately prior to transport can provide calves better energy stores when arriving at a veal facility. Feeding a high-energy diet before transport can reduce the occurrence of a sunken flank and lead to more body weight at arrival.
Calves that are transported for long periods of time can suffer from depletion of energy stores. They may experience exhaustion and chilling in winter months. When possible try to establish local connections where calves are in transit for only a few hours prior to arriving at a facility.
Dr. Dave Renaud is a veterinarian and a consultant for ACER Consulting Ltd. Visit acerconsult.ca for more information.