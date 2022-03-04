Be prepared to assist with calving

“I’ve got a calver, doc.”
I hear those words from the other end of the line as I roll over and see the clock reads 2 a.m. As I ask questions – more to wake myself up than to gather information – I realize I’m going to need to leave the comfort of my warm covers. I tell the farmer I’m on my way as I start to put on layers to venture out into the cold.
The drive is groggy; I’m trying to stay awake between sips of cold, stale coffee left in the truck from the day before. As I arrive the farmer comes out of the house to meet me; we gather my supplies and trek into the barn. I’m thankful to be out of the wind, but it’s still cold enough inside the barn to feel my breath crystallize in my nose.
Lying in the corner is a docile heifer with only one of the calf’s feet sticking out. We put her into the squeeze chute, and I confirm that the calf has one leg back. It’s a big calf but I’m able to pull the other leg up and safely deliver the calf.
Cattle producers have all had experiences similar to that. A producer should never hesitate to contact a veterinarian if needed, but I’m going to pass on some things that I have learned to help a producer feel more comfortable with calving assistance.
Know when to intervene
Provide assistance immediately if there’s an abnormal presentation of the calf – such as back feet, only one leg, etc. – or when there’s no progress after 30 minutes for a cow or 60 minutes for a heifer.
Perform an obstetrical examination
After determining it’s time to intervene, an obstetrical examination is the next step. Proper restraint during examination is crucial. I’ve done my fair share of calving assistance from the end of a rope; there’s a much-better likelihood of being hurt or losing the calf without proper restraint. Picture this – having the calf halfway out, and the heifer decides to jump up and spin from side to side as fast as she can. A squeeze chute or a commercial calving pen is well worth the investment.
During the examination, use plenty of lubrication and stay as clean as possible. Check for complete dilation of the cervix and presentation of the calf. If the cervix is not dilated, there will be a tight ring of tissue about wrist to mid-forearm deep.
Normal calf presentation is both front legs with the head between them. If unsure which legs are coming, check the joints. The first two joints of the front legs flex the same way, but the first two joints of the back legs flex the opposite way.
Navigate common malpresentations
Malpresentations of the calf will require manipulations to allow delivery. If you take nothing else from this article, remember this. Do not be afraid to push the calf back in. If there is too much bulk in the birth canal, then it’s almost impossible to safely manipulate and pull the legs up.
Leg back – Push the calf deeper into the uterus to push the head out of the birth canal. When the cow strains against you, the calf’s head will want to pop right back into the pelvis. So I often turn the head to the side. Find the leg that’s back and pull on the knee joint so you can reach the hoof. You must cup the hoof with your hand as you pull the leg into the pelvis, so the foot doesn’t poke through the uterus. With bigger calves often you must push back on the shoulder or knee with one arm while the hand that’s cupping the hoof is pulling it into the birth canal. When both legs are in the pelvis, straighten the head and deliver the calf.
Head back – If the shoulders are engaged in the birth canal, push the calf back to turn the head. The easiest way to grip the head is by the nostrils or to hook the cheek. In my experience, a good percentage of calves that present this way are too big to be delivered safely. So if you are unable to keep the head engaged in the pelvis when you start pulling, the calf likely needs to be delivered by Cesarean.
Backward – A backward calf is one that’s presented with back feet coming out. You can pull calves this way, but you need to pull them fast so they don’t inhale fluid or asphyxiate. I always use a mechanical calf puller for backward calves to ensure as fast a delivery as possible. Be sure the tail is tucked down between the back legs before pulling.
Breech – A breech presentation is when the calf is coming tail first and both back legs are down. These can be exceptionally difficult to push the back legs up; I would advise seeking the help of a veterinarian for these. If you must try this on your own, you need to push the calf forward out of the birth canal. Then with one hand you need to push the hock or the rump forward while your other hand cups the foot and flexes the leg into the pelvis. The fun part is needing to do it again for the other leg.
Once you have the calf coming the right way, it’s time for delivery. Stay tuned for Part 2, where we will discuss safely pulling and delivering a calf.
Dr. Tony Hawkins is a Valley Vet Supply technical-service veterinarian. He attended Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine where he focused on mixed-animal practice. Before joining the technical-service veterinarian team at Valley Vet Supply, Hawkins practiced veterinary medicine in Marysville, Kansas, where he was involved in cattle health – including processing, obstetrical work and servicing the local sale barn. He’s treasured by the community for his care of horses and pets, through wellness appointments and surgery.
Valley Vet Supply was founded in 1985 by veterinarians to provide customers with animal-health solutions. Building on more than half a century of experience in veterinary medicine, Valley Vet Supply serves equine, pet and livestock owners with thousands of products and medications selected by Valley Vet Supply Technical Service veterinarians and team of industry professionals. With an in-house pharmacy that is licensed in all 50 states, and verified through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Valley Vet Supply is a source for horse, livestock and pet supplies. Visit ValleyVet.com for more information.