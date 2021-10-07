Bedding key to calf comfort

Calves spend as many as 20 hours per day – or 80 percent of their time – lying down. Research suggests that just as cows make more milk when they spend more time lying down, calves are better performers when they spend more time lying down. It also signals they’re comfortable and content in their environment.
Calves that experience cold temperatures can become stressed. That makes them more susceptible to disease and have poorer growth rates. Clean, dry and plentiful bedding is an important part of ensuring animal welfare and keeping calves healthy.
Bedding is invaluable, particularly in cold winter months. It ensures calves are using the milk and feed they consume for growth instead of just trying to stay warm. Dry and plentiful bedding is just as important in the spring and fall when weather fluctuates and overnight temperatures can still be cold.
Straw is the warmest bedding type. It provides the best insulation for calves and is absorbent – both characteristics that encourage good calf health. When providing straw bedding it’s important to make it about 3 inches deep as well as to keep it clean and dry. Calves will actively work to avoid wet bedding if they have the choice.
If the straw looks dry on top but a producer isn’t sure what’s underneath, the producer needs to do a kneel test. Kneel in the straw for 20 seconds. If a producer’s knees become wet add another layer of bedding on top or replace it altogether. Conduct the test frequently.
It’s also a good idea to add smaller amounts of bedding multiple times instead of providing straw all at once. That helps with dryness. It also keeps the top layer from becoming compacted.
Deep straw bedding has been shown to minimize three of the biggest winter calf-care challenges – scours, respiratory disease and reduced growth. How much straw is required will depend on the time of year and whether the animals are wearing calf coats.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has developed a nesting-score system to help guide producers in calf-bedding management.
- Nesting score 1 – The bedding doesn’t cover any part of a calf’s foot or leg when the animal is lying down. The score isn’t appropriate for winter, but is observed in the summer when sand or wood shavings are used for bedding.
- Nesting score 2 – The calf is nestled slightly, with the lower leg partially covered by bedding and part of the upper leg remaining visible. The score would only be appropriate in winter if the calf is also wearing a calf jacket, which increases the nesting score by one. Without a jacket there isn’t enough bedding for the calf to nest in and stay sufficiently warm.
- Nesting score 3 – The calf’s legs aren’t visible when it’s lying in the straw. The straw is deep enough to allow the calf to nest, trapping warm air around its body. The ideal depth is 3 to 4 inches of shavings, topped with 12 inches of straw.
Good bedding and plenty of it is the most economical way to keep calves healthy. Preventing or minimizing illness means avoiding costly treatments and other losses down the road.
This article is part of a project funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative.