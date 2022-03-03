Bill works to improve rural-broadband help

OPINION My bill to send precious rural-broadband-expansion grant funds to the communities where they are needed most, Senate Bill (SB) 365, was approved Feb. 15 by the Wisconsin Senate. The bill modernizes the Rural Broadband Expansion Grant program to direct state investments to communities without broadband, prioritize investments in higher speeds and projects with matching funds, and prevent wasteful overbuild of federally funded projects.
Wisconsin has made tremendous progress in rural-broadband expansion since we first started the grant program in 2014. I’m very proud of our state’s investments. In order to continue our progress, each session we have fine-tuned the grant program to ensure we are continuing to make smart investments and to reach communities that are not connected. This bill is one more step to modernizing our approach and focusing our efforts to reach communities that don’t have broadband.
SB 365 as amended eliminates the “underserved” category and redefines “unserved.” Under current law underserved is defined as areas that are served by fewer than two broadband providers. That means a location could have one provider with fast speeds and still qualify for state assistance. SB 365 eliminates that category so we are only investing in communities that actually need our funding. In the past, grants have been made to communities that already had one decent provider while communities in our Senate District are left with nothing. That’s not acceptable.
The bill also redefines “unserved” to be areas that are not served by an internet service provider of any type that provides actual speeds of 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up. Current law defines unserved as areas that do not have a provider that provides service of at least 20 percent of the Federal Communications Commission standard. Right now that means anyone who isn’t at 20 percent of 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up.
That complicated speed standard is incredibly slow and doesn’t work for most consumers. The low standard also holds back some communities from receiving grants to improve service because it looks like they are served; but they are not. The average family of four needs at least 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up to participate in basic online activities like Zoom meetings, online school or telemedicine; and even at that speed they will likely see delays. “Good enough” service is not good enough and we should change our standards to reflect that.
In addition the bill prioritizes fiber projects, but doesn’t prohibit fixed wireless, DSL or cellular projects. In order to meet consumer expectations, the bill says if a project is going to put fiber into a location where another project is offering a fixed wireless solution, the fiber should be prioritized. It also prioritizes projects that bring at least 50 percent matching funds.
If a community and telecommunications provider is willing to invest in a project, the state should give priority to a project where the locals are invested in the project. We have communities and telecommunications companies that are willing to heavily invest in rural broadband and we should recognize that commitment.
The bill creates a challenge process for an ISP in or near a project area to challenge the project grant application if they currently – or will be providing – the same or higher speeds in the same location no later than 24 months after the date the grants are made. That’s meant to prevent state investment in projects that are already receiving significant federal funding.
More than $2.8 billion has been dedicated to broadband expansion in Wisconsin since 2014. A lot of those funds are still in process as telecommunications companies prepare for the next construction season this spring. We must respect the plans that are in place and the companies that are heavily investing in infrastructure so we get the most bang for our buck.
We must continue to fine-tune and target Wisconsin’s investments in rural broadband to reach the communities who are still waiting to be connected. Our small local telecommunications companies, as well as larger providers throughout the state, are working hard to reach customers. We must support that work so our people will be connected efficiently and effectively, as soon as possible.
I’m optimistic that the Wisconsin Assembly and the governor will approve this effort and work with us to ensure our investments in rural broadband are reaching the people who need it. Every session we have taken meaningful steps to dial-in and focus our work on rural broadband expansion. This bill is one more step in the process. We have made tremendous progress and we’ll continue to evolve until every consumer is connected.
Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green represents District 17 as a member of the Republican Party. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein or contact Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or 800-978-8008 for more information.