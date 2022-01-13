 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biogenic amines-reduction strategies

Biogenic amines-reduction strategies

“Strategies to inhibit development of biogenic amine-associated defects in ripened cheeses,” led by Mark Johnson, an assistant director for the Center for Dairy Research. Rodrigo Alfaro Ibanez is collaborating on the research.

Project summary: Biogenic amines are small compounds that can accumulate in cheese. They have toxicological effects, off-flavors and undesirable gas formation. Currently there are no federally established toxicological limits for biogenic amines in dairy products.

The dairy industry needs to be prepared to reduce levels of the compounds in their products due to potential changes in U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The study will propose new strategies during manufacturing to reduce incidence of biogenic amines in cheese.

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Income streams need to expand
Dairy

Income streams need to expand

  • Updated

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently visited Hinchley Dairy Farm near Cambridge. After a tour of th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News