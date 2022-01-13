Biogenic amines-reduction strategies

“Strategies to inhibit development of biogenic amine-associated defects in ripened cheeses,” led by Mark Johnson, an assistant director for the Center for Dairy Research. Rodrigo Alfaro Ibanez is collaborating on the research.
Project summary: Biogenic amines are small compounds that can accumulate in cheese. They have toxicological effects, off-flavors and undesirable gas formation. Currently there are no federally established toxicological limits for biogenic amines in dairy products.
The dairy industry needs to be prepared to reduce levels of the compounds in their products due to potential changes in U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The study will propose new strategies during manufacturing to reduce incidence of biogenic amines in cheese.