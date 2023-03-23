Biomarkers are biological cues that can be measured to better understand calf health and disease. Finding biomarkers for calf health requires collecting a blood sample for analysis to identify calves at risk for disease.
A number of different studies in Ontario have been performed to evaluate if blood samples collected at arrival to a veal facility are associated with future risk of disease development. One study involved the collection of blood samples from 992 calves arriving at a grain-fed veal facility. A separate study involved the collection of blood samples from 405 calves at a milk-fed veal facility.
The studies revealed several biomarkers – colostrum intake, inflammation and energy status – that are useful in identifying calves at risk of disease.
Elevated levels of immunoglobulin G – IgG – in the blood stream of calves has consistently been shown to improve levels of growth and reduce risk of disease and death. For every 1 gram per liter increase in immunoglobulin G the risk of mortality decreases by 3 percent. That isn’t a new finding and shows just how critical it is that calves receive excellent colostrum levels at birth.
To maximize immunoglobulin G calves need to be provided an ample quantity of colostrum – 3 liters to 4 liters at first feeding. It should be greater than 50 grams per liter for immunoglobulin or greater than 22 percent on a Brix refractometer, which can be used to measure colostrum quality. It also should be low in bacterial contamination, and fed within four hours after birth.
Following that protocol will protect calves against disease. Unfortunately it’s still common for male calves arriving at veal and dairy-beef facilities to have reduced levels of immunoglobin G. That means changes are necessary to provide male dairy calves improved resistance against disease.
Haptoglobin, inflammation marker
Haptoglobin is a protein released in response to tissue damage. It’s found in calves with bacterial or viral disease. Haptoglobin levels should be low in healthy calves. Calves that arrived at veal facilities with greater levels of the protein in their blood had a greater risk of being treated for disease.
Haptoglobin levels at arrival to veal facilities are likely related to the condition of calves entering the facility. Calves with an umbilical infection or diarrhea would have the greatest levels. Haptoglobin also increases as a result of a stressor such as transportation. Ensuring that calves are in the best condition possible when they leave and are transported can help to reduce the burden of disease.
Cholesterol, energy-status marker
Both studies showed that calves arriving with greater concentrations of cholesterol in their bloodstream had an increased average daily gain and reduced risk of mortality. There could be several reasons why. Because cholesterol plays a critical role in energy mobilization, reduced levels may be related to when calves had their last meal and the duration of transport.
Reduced levels could be related to age, with greater levels found in older calves. Reduced levels also could be related to colostrum intake because colostrum has elevated levels of cholesterol. Finally it could be related to a genetic defect in Holsteins called cholesterol haplotype deficiency. That causes calves to not gain as well and leads to greater levels of diarrhea and mortality.
Many of those factors relate to how calves are managed in early life. Ensuring calves receive an excellent amount of good-quality colostrum and nutritional management and preventing the marketing of calves with disease can help reduce the burden of disease and the risk of death at veal facilities.
The research was funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. Visit calfcare.ca for more information.
Dr. Dave Renaud is a doctor of veterinary medicine and a consultant focused on dairy-herd health for ACER Consulting, which is based in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Visit acerconsult.ca for more information.