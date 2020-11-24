With colder temperatures and extreme weather conditions just around the corner it’s important to take note of issues affecting dairy cows during the winter season. Basic problems such as pneumonia, teat-skin damage, mastitis and frostbite can lay claim to unprepared and ill-cared-for animals.
Pendulum-like temperature swings from wet-cold back to warm weather are perfect for pneumonia to strike a herd. Dr. Meggan Hain, former staff veterinarian at Penn Vet’s Field Service, offers advice on how to address and prevent pneumonia in dairy cows.
“While our instinct is to close everything up and batten down the hatches in winter, this can be significantly detrimental to air quality and cooling capacity,” she said. “Remember these animals are wearing their winter coats.”
Proper ventilation and air flow are vital to prevent stagnant areas. She recommends for older barns that forced-air ventilation or fans should be considered. Air-flow and -quality tests should be run on facilities under normal working conditions, including at floor level in all parts of the barn.
Another key to preventing pneumonia is using pneumonia-specific vaccinations before early and late winter, when disease challenges appear. Hain said vaccinations add stress to the immune system and can take time to provide protection. But when used cautiously they are proactive and can help if an outbreak situation happens. It’s important to consult a veterinarian to arrange an effective and practical plan.
Vaccines need to be handled and stored properly. Never use expired, previously frozen or poorly mixed vaccines. Always use clean functioning instruments. Just like vaccines should be administered to healthy animals to be effective, they must also be in the correct state.
Cold harsh weather and reduced humidity provides optimal conditions for chapping and damage to teat skin, along with hyperkeratosis. Horizontal tearing in the teats is painful and allows mastitis when organisms enter the canal. Healthy skin provides a tough and pliable barrier against mastitis-causing bacteria. It’s crucial in fending off intramammary infections.
“By addressing winter conditions before they arrive, dairy producers can minimize teat-skin damage and the resulting loss of profitability from elevated somatic-cell counts and clinical mastitis,” said Keith Engel with Dairy Farm Supplies at GEA Farm Technologies in Madison, Wisconsin.
He recommends increasing the amount of emollients in post-dip before winter to help precondition the teat skin, making it more flexible and ready for weather changes.
“Chlorine-dioxide dips which contain lactic acid have been very successful at exfoliating teat skin to slough off excess keratin, helping to reduce hyperkeratosis (and) making teat ends smoother,” he said.
Related to teat-skin chapping are potential frostbite issues. For dairy cows exposed to freezing temperatures or cold wind chills in open areas or un-heated facilities, frostbite can be a serious threat. Barely freezing temperatures with winds of less than 40 miles per hour can cause teat damage. Even with no wind frostbite can occur at zero degrees Fahrenheit. Mastitis organisms can enter through reddened and superficial skin cracks. In more-serious cases irreversible necrotic damage to the skin and circulatory system of the teat can occur.
For all health conditions it’s important to be proactive and to prepare for the season ahead. Workers should be trained to always be watchful for potential illness so disease can be caught early. When pneumonia cases are found it’s good practice to isolate sick animals to prevent disease spread.
Operators should be educated regarding the correct way to handle teats in colder weather. Proper routine includes wiping in a downward and twisting motion with a clean towel, paying special attention to the ends. Apply pressure to ensure any trapped soil or debris is removed before milking units are attached. Avoid picking at teat ends because that can cause bleeding, which invites infection.
Severe winter conditions can test the health of dairy cows and compromise teat skin with reduced humidity and frostbite challenges. Using appropriate management practices in barn ventilation and vaccinations, along with teat care and adequate shelter to fend off frostbite, can be the defense needed to overcome those trials.