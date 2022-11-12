Brown Swiss winners named

Cutting Edge Thunder Faye recently was named grand champion of the 2022 International Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s the second consecutive year Faye won the title. She was named the aged cow, 6-year-old and over class before being named senior champion. She’s owned by Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion of Copake, New York.
Robland Norwin Bermuda-ET was named intermediate champion before being named reserve grand champion of the show. The winning senior 3-year-old is owned by Tony Kohls and Goldfawn Farm of Mcgregor, Texas.
Northkill Creek Groovy was named reserve senior champion of the show. The 5-year-old cow was exhibited by Hannah and Mark Balthaser of Bernville, Pennsylvania.
Ritchi View Nuck Hum Dinger was named reserve intermediate champion. The senior 3-year-old is owned by Mountain View Meadows Brown Swiss of Winlock, Washington.
Random Luck Total Perfection, a summer-yearling heifer, was named junior champion. She was exhibited by Jacob Harbaugh and Matthew Thompson of Marion, Wisconsin.
Pit-Crew Daredevil Kyla-ET, winner of the spring-yearling heifer class, was named reserve junior champion. She was leased by Allison Foss and is owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota.
Elite Dairy – Ken Main and Peter Vail of Copake, New York – was named premier breeder. Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion of Copake, New York, earned premier-exhibitor accolades. Voelkers TD Carter was named premier Sire of the International Brown Swiss Show for the second consecutive year.
Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota was named premier breeder and exhibitor of the heifer show. Brown Heaven R Famous-ET was named premier sire of the heifer show.
Gerrit DeBruin of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, and Hayden Hauschildt of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 390 animals in the 2022 International Brown Swiss Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.