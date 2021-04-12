Calculate first-calving costs

After feed for the lactating herd, heifer-rearing represents a dairy farm’s next biggest cost. Even though costly, heifers represent the future of the herd. So the goal should be to move heifers into the lactating herd as early as possible while also managing costs and maximizing their future production potential.
Many factors play a role in the age at which the heifer first calves. Sound nutrition and an effective breeding program are important to ensuring timely entrance into the lactating herd. The goal shouldn’t be to raise heifers as cheaply as possible. Doing so could result in delayed calving. That increases rearing costs while also decreasing their production potential in the first lactation and beyond.
From an economics standpoint, lowering the age at first calving makes sense. Heifers that calve earlier stay in the herd longer and have greater milk yields. They also have improved fertility, conception rates and daughter pregnancy rates. But calving too early could put the heifer at risk of calving problems, including stillbirths. That would offset any gains. And calving later adds costs and decreases a cow’s lifetime milk, fat and protein yields.
The optimal age at first calving is 21 months to 22 months of age for Holsteins and Brown Swiss heifers and 20 months to 21 months for Jerseys, according to research by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On average Jersey heifers reach puberty about two months earlier than Holstein heifers.
Adequate nutrition must be provided early for heifers to reach puberty and to be the optimal size at breeding to meet producers’ calving-age goals. Most Brown Swiss calve five months later than what would be optimal. Holsteins calve an average of two months later.
The numbers have improved greatly in the past 10 years, but there is still some room for improvement, as illustrated in Figure 1. For every month beyond 24 months, total rearing costs increase by 5 percent per month. It doesn’t take long for late calvings to have a significant impact on profitability. Focus on having heifers bred by 13 months to 15 months and consider culling any that fail to breed during that time.
A farm’s heifer inventory also is affected by age at first calving. Decreasing the age at first calving allows heifers to enter the lactating herd earlier. That requires fewer heifers to meet the farm’s replacement needs to maintain herd size. At an average cost of $2.50 per day to raise a heifer to calving, it can be costly to raise more heifers to meet the farm’s replacement needs. But calving too early can have negative effects that would offset any gains.
Decreasing the age at first calving doesn’t mean just breeding heifers younger or smaller. Heifers must be an adequate body size at breeding and calving. Due to differing genetics between herds, optimal body size will vary from farm to farm. Failure to achieve an adequate size at breeding and calving will result in decreased milk production potential and an increased incidence of dystocia, which also increases a heifer’s chance of being culled.
When heifers calve for the first time, they’re still growing to reach their mature size. The industry benchmark for heifer body weight at calving is 85 percent of their mature body size. Heifers that calve before reaching adequate size will need to put significantly more nutrients toward their growth requirements. That can result in decreased milk-production potential.
In addition to evaluating the herd’s average age at first calving, it may be beneficial to evaluate the calving distribution for first-calf heifers in the herd over time. That may shed more light on the quality of the farm’s heifer-rearing and breeding program.
Look at the number of heifers that calve outside one’s calving-age goal. For example the average age at first calving may be right on track with the farm’s goal. But when looking further into the distribution of age at first calving, several heifers are outliers. Having a significant percentage of outliers suggests there are heifers calving either too young or too old. The heifers may have been bred before they achieved adequate body size or may be over-conditioned at calving.
Rather than having all of the heifers calve right at the farm’s targeted age at first calving, the goal should be to reduce the number of extreme outliers. As a result there may be an opportunity to improve the efficiency of the heifer-raising and breeding programs to produce heifers of consistent size and potential at first calving.
Properly managing age at first calving can play a significant role in a dairy farm’s profitability. But cutting corners while raising heifers to reduce average age at first calving should be avoided. Management and breeding strategies should aim for consistency when raising heifers to calve at an age that meets the farm’s goals where production potential also is maximized.
Angie Golombeski is a research and field-technical dairy nutritionist for Hubbard Feeds.