MARSHFIELD, Wis. – On a blustery winter morning, grazing professionals from across Wisconsin gathered at the Blue Heron Brewpub in Marshfield. They congregated at the small-town pub for the Winter G-Team Meeting, a training for the Heifer Grazing Compass.
“The Heifer Grazing Compass is a very in-depth tool that can really boil a grazing system down to the nuts and bolts financially,” said Jacob Brey, a farmer at Brey Cycle Farm. “After going through the compass exercise, I was really impressed by its attention to detail; it doesn’t leave any room for doubt if filled out correctly.”
The Heifer Grazing Compass is a free online tool that helps farmers answer whether grazing heifers makes financial sense. The tool was developed by a team who are a part of Grassland 2.0 – a collaborative group of farmers, researchers and other food-system leaders from across the upper Midwest. Grassland 2.0 works to develop pathways for increased farmer profitability, water quality, soil health, biodiversity and climate resilience through grassland-based agriculture. The Heifer Grazing Compass is one pathway. Farmers plug in their numbers to learn how much they can save with a transition to grazing.
“The Heifer Grazing Compass is a fantastic tool to use when the grazing specialist is in conversation with the dairy farmer,” said Amalia Priest, grazing specialist with the Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council. “Farmers are often forced to focus on what brings in the most green at the end of the day, in paper and growing form. This resource helps crack down on the nitty-gritty numbers to give each individual a personalized monetary outlook for their heifer operations as they exist, as well as what those numbers could look like if they began grazing.”
A farmer panel at the meeting consisted of Brey, Ron Schoepp of Schoepp Farms and Mike Redetzke of Peaceful Creek Acres. They spoke to the room full of grazing planners, specialists and technical-service providers about why they chose to graze their heifers.
Brey said he’s hopeful.
“There seems to be quite a bit of positive momentum and interest from county agencies, the (Natural Resources Conservation Service and others) in regards to the benefits of grazing,” he said. “There is a lot of untapped potential in the state. And with a bit more exposure and education, grazing could become more widely adopted.”
Jim Munsch and John Hendrickson developed the Heifer Grazing Compass; they spoke to the group. Haly Schultz, a private grazing planner, asked how the compass accounts for the use of a dairy’s existing heifer-raising facilities if a dairy decides to start grazing heifers instead. Munsch walked her through it.
“I was very surprised that the Heifer Grazing Compass answer is to simply leave the facilities empty and a farmer will still realize a cost savings,” Schultz said.
She said she thinks the Heifer Grazing Compass should be reviewed by agricultural lenders as a partial budgeting tool. Using the compass demonstrates that raising heifers using managed grazing results in savings of 25 percent to 50 percent per head per day during the grazing season as opposed to confinement. Grazing heifers can also result in labor savings of 50 percent to 75 percent during the grazing season.
Even with clear economic benefits, making a change can still be difficult.
“It’s always easier to keep doing things the way they were done before,” Brey said. “Our main barrier (to transitioning to grazing) was just making the commitment to grazing by saying ‘yes’ and getting started. Once we made the decision to do it, we just moved ahead and made it happen.”
With the help of tools like the Heifer Grazing Compass, technical-service providers are better equipped to create grazing plans that fit the needs of individual operations.
“The G-Team Meeting was a great place to connect on common grazing interests in the state,” said Amalia Priest, a grazing specialist. “While we already work very well together for the betterment of the soil, animals and the people that care for them, connecting regularly gives us the chance to keep the conversation current, and discuss common issues and successes. Discussing and learning together is a great way to keep the grazing community close-knit.”
Visit grasslandag.org/tools to download the Heifer Grazing Compass.
Visit youtube.com and search for “Grassland 2.0” to view videos.
Visit grasslandag.org or email alex.steussywilliams@wisc.edu for more information.
Alexandra Steussy-Williams is a communications specialist with Grassland 2.0 and the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy. She received her master’s degree in agroecology from UW-Madison; she served for two years as Agri-View’s assistant editor.