Calf-pair housing reflects happy medium

Individual calf housing has long been the gold standard for preventing disease transmission. But research is starting to identify some negative impacts on the social development of calves.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found that calves in individual hutches have reduced social ranking and competitive success. They’re more aggressive and fearful, and consume less starter feed after they begin mixing with other calves.
Automatic feeding technology is helping to drive change in calf housing. About 16 percent of producers surveyed in Canada are now using automatic calf feeders. That means they’re also housing the animals in groups. The interaction of group housing leads to better social development, solid feed intake and weight gain.
But unless the housing is well-managed, calves are at a greater risk of becoming sick or dying -- especially from respiratory diseases. That’s because there’s more contact between the animals. They’re sharing nipple drinkers and competing with each other for milk and feed. It’s also more difficult to detect disease in a timely fashion in a group pen.
A happy medium is housing calves in pairs. They’re not isolated any longer. But they’re also not exposed to as many other calves as they would be in a group situation. That dramatically reduces the possibility of disease transmission. It’s also possible to monitor their health and feed intake more closely than in a larger group.
Some penning designs allow for the removal of a partition between individual pens to create a larger pen for a pair of calves. According to research comparing pre-weaned calf pairs with those raised individually, pair-raised calves engaged more in playing. They also vocalized less, learned new tasks more quickly and were better able to adapt to new situations. There was no impact on their health, mortality rate or how quickly they grew.
There are key points to consider when group- or pair-housing calves.
- Feed calves individually until they’re at least 12 days old. They’re less susceptible to illness, especially respiratory diseases, if they’re not immediately introduced to other calves.
- Keep group sizes small – at six calves to nine calves. Fewer calves mean less stress, better air quality, improved environmental hygiene and reduced respiratory-disease rates.
- Only group calves together that are of similar ages or weights if unsure of age. An ideal age range is about seven days between youngest and oldest in the group.
- Observe calves regularly. On farms with automatic feeders monitor daily data for signs of potential problems.
- Design calf housing with some excess capacity to handle short-term surges in calf numbers.
- Invest in good ventilation and ensure systems are well-maintained.
- Ensure adequate drainage so manure, water, milk and urine can drain, reducing ammonia levels and boosting calf health.
- Work closely with a veterinarian and nutritionist to develop the best system for a particular operation.
The calf project was funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative.
Lilian Schaer is an agricultural writer. Her article was published on CalfCare.ca, the website of the Veal Farmers of Ontario.