Calves benefit from better protein starter

Early nutrition for young calves has far-reaching impacts – for both the long-term health and productivity of the animals and for farm profitability. Feeding an enhanced milk replacer with high crude protein dry-starter feed can help farmers increase their calves’ body weight as well as lean-tissue gain, according to researchers at the University of Illinois.
“Calves fed more protein with the starter had less fat in their body weight gain,” said James Drackley, a professor in the animal-science department at Illinois and a co-author on the study. “More protein was devoted to the gastrointestinal system's development compared to the lower starter protein. Farmers feeding calves a more aggressive amount of milk for greater rates of gain should be feeding a higher protein starter along with it.”
Producers typically feed milk replacer with a grain-based starter feed to boost development of the rumen ahead of forage consumption. The Illinois researchers examined body-composition changes versus simple body weight in response to milk replacer and high-protein starter feed.
“If producers aren’t providing enough protein in the starter as calves undergo the weaning process, they might be limiting development of the gastrointestinal system needed to provide nutrients for the rest of the body,” Drackley said.
He and his co-authors started two- to-three-day-old calves on one of three experimental diets.
- Low rate of milk replacer plus conventional starter – 18 percent crude protein, as-fed basis
- High rate of milk replacer plus conventional starter
- High rate of milk replacer plus high crude-protein starter – 22 percent crude protein, as-fed basis
Additional protein in the high-protein starter was provided by soybean meal compared to the conventional starter, which was a mixture of wheat middlings, soybean meal and corn among other ingredients. The calves were weaned at six weeks of age and were harvested at five weeks or 10 weeks to determine body composition.
“After weaning the weights of the digestive system and liver were greater with the higher protein starter,” Drackley said. “It might be part of the reason why a growth slump is often seen about the time of weaning when calves are fed conventional starter."
At that stage a calf’s digestive system hasn’t been developed enough as the animal is transitioned from a milk diet to a dry-feed diet, he said. Calves fed a greater rate of milk replacer grew more rapidly and had more lean tissue with less fat.
“The low rate of milk replacer has historically been fairly standard,” he said. “It’s designed to provide maintenance needs and a small rate of growth, and to encourage calves to consume dry feed at an earlier age. But research has supported the use of higher rates so we're trying to shift the industry toward rates of milk feeding we think are more appropriate. Now we also have reason to point producers to high-protein starter.”
The study was published in Journal of Dairy Science.” Visit pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and search for “Influence of starter crude protein content on growth and body composition of dairy calves in an enhanced early nutrition program” for more information.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.