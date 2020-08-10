In the first part of this two-part article Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer for Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach, discussed how heat stress and lack of fresh air can cause bunching behavior in dairy cattle. That article was published in the July 30 edition of Agri-View. In this article he discusses the effect of flies and light avoidance on bunching behavior. He also provides some solutions.
Flies are another common culprit of cattle bunching. Stable flies, horn flies and face flies are common pests on dairy farms. What type of flies do you have? Which fly-avoidance behaviors are cattle exhibiting? Observing cattle behavior can help determine which type of flies may be causing the problem and guide strategies for remedying problems that lead to bunching.
Stable flies are blood feeders and are a common pest in feedlots and confined facilities. They’re about one-quarter inch long, prefer cattle’s legs and bellies, and can deliver a painful bite. Cattle often bunch with their heads to the center and their tails to the outside of the group to protect themselves from stable-fly bites. Cattle at the center of the bunch may be somewhat protected because the number of flies per animal decreases with increasing group size. Foot stomping is a common symptom with stable flies, but cattle may also flick their tails and twitch their skin in response.
Horse flies and deer flies are blood feeders that also produce a painful bite. They are much larger than stable flies and typically feed on the back, neck and sides of cattle. The larval stage develops in or near water so these flies are more commonly found near natural water sources.
Horn flies spend most of their time on cattle and generally occur as small clouds of flies over the animals’ backs. They tend to move down cattle’s sides as temperatures increase throughout the day. Horn flies are a common pest in pastured cattle and cause cattle to flick their tails over their backs, throw their heads over their shoulders, and can cause bunching.
Face flies and houseflies look almost identical. They feed on secretions from pre-existing openings or wounds. But they don’t bite. Face flies congregate around eyes. Houseflies tend to gather around nostrils and mouth. The flies stay on cattle for just short periods of time. Cattle react to face flies by flapping ears and shaking their heads from side to side. Houseflies generally cause little harm or defensive behavior.
Solutions – If cows are exhibiting fly-avoidance behaviors, take steps to reduce the fly population. Feeding wet distillers grain or molasses, having crops on multiple sides of the facility, and close proximity of manure lagoons have all been associated with greater bunching due to stable flies. Piles of moist, decaying feed are common areas where stable flies lay their eggs and where larvae develop.
Face flies lay their eggs in fresh manure. The most effective method for reducing stable-fly populations is elimination of breeding areas. Emptying the manure lagoon, general fly control, and removal of vegetation around the barn can help reduce fly populations. Keep wet or spoiled feed away from the barn, clean up spilled feed, address areas with water ponding, and maintain general facility cleanliness to reduce fly-breeding areas.
Premises spraying can be an effective strategy. Pour-on insecticides or fly sprays also may help resolve the situation. Fly tags are commonly used for grazing animals. Horn flies can typically be controlled by applying insecticide to the body. But the short time stable flies and face flies spend on cattle makes insecticidal control difficult.
Decreased fly populations have been observed on dairies using in-feed chitin inhibitors. Check the label for restrictions before using any insecticide or other fly-control product. Cattle in pastures or outdoor lots will exhibit many of the same fly-avoidance behaviors. Many of the same strategies noted above can be used to reduce heat stress and control flies to prevent bunching.
Evaluate lighting
Bright light by itself won’t cause cattle to seek darker areas. Rather avoidance of light is a secondary response to other stressors. It is thought that cattle equate ‘light’ with ‘hot’ due to their natural grazing instinct. When stressed, cows will seek faster air movement and-or darker areas of the barn even though it may be a hotter area.
Observe cattle and the barn environment during a period of time. Is light distribution even throughout the barn or are some areas darker than others? Are cows bunching in darkened areas as the sun moves or do they always bunch in the same area? Do cows still bunch after sundown? Answering those questions can help to determine if cattle are displaying light-avoidance behavior.
Solutions – To prevent bunching in darker areas of the barn, implement heat-abatement strategies, control flies and limit the variability of light intensity. If cattle bunch in darker areas to avoid the sun, light-intensity variation can be limited by closing curtains on the barn’s brighter side or by investing in shade-cloth blinds. If possible angle the shade cloth away from the sidewall toward the bottom or leave a gap at the bottom to minimize air blockage. It may be necessary to add more mechanical ventilation to ensure adequate airspeed if sidewalls are shaded or closed.
Transparent sidewall or end-wall panels will admit more light during the summer and increase the variability in light intensity throughout the barn. Avoid them or cover them with shade cloth if they appear to be causing bunching. If cattle still bunch in darker areas after sundown – but before the lights turn off – clean the light fixtures and consider adding more lighting in darker areas to ensure that lighting is evenly distributed.