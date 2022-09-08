Celebrate foundation of dairy – Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Bears Grass Dairy. The Augusta, Wisconsin, farm is co-owned by Donald Honadel, Donald Schroeder, Tamara Smith Schroeder and Gary Schroeder. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
When did you begin farming and why?
Honadel: I graduated in 1995 with a degree in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. I returned to my parents’ farm to help because my father occasionally had health issues related to his type 1 diabetes. Two years later he had a heart attack followed by surgery that had complications.
I officially became owner of the Honadel farm in January 1998. Seven years later my uncles and I built a freestall-parlor facility as Bears Grass Dairy Inc.
In what ways does being a member of AMPI help you?
Honadel: AMPI produces excellent-quality cheese and butter sought after by consumers. The cooperative also is large enough to continue to cultivate new markets for those products. That all translates into consistent, strong returns for the milk we produce on our farm.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Honadel: Public perception of animal agriculture, where one person against agriculture can seem to have a louder voice than 10 people. It inherently puts dairy at a disadvantage.
A challenge for dairy cooperatives is the difference in size between their largest and smallest producers. When cooperatives were initially formed, herd sizes were relatively even and they had about the same amount of investment from members. Now it’s more about trying to find a balance that’s equitable. As the industry continues to evolve we may need to ask, “Was it in fact equitable?"
People are also reading…
Another challenge the industry faces is its aging population. It’s much easier for the next generation to find a job off the farm than it is to get financial support to own a farm. Even with a small family farm there’s a huge new investment in securing a land base, buildings, cattle and equipment. Even if that can be done, returns can be so poor at times that it can’t cash-flow.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
Honadel: Dairy products that provide excellent nutrition and taste great. They’re derived from cows that convert meadow forage, which is a good crop for soil health and conservation, into products humans can consume.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Honadel: I enjoy the hope and promise of seeing a newborn calf grow and develop into an excellent brood cow, producing more than 200,000 pounds of milk. I also find value in keeping family traditions alive – to be part of a chain of stewardship of the animals and the land, as they've passed from my ancestors who settled here more than 150 years ago to someday my children, Jenna, 7, and John, 2.
Yes things are done differently than they were in the past, but there will always be a need for modernization. Occasionally I struggle with the long hours of physical, sometimes dirty, work that keeps me isolated even from my own children at times. But my wife, Nicole Honadel, gives me a lot of support.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Honadel: There will continue to be the need to be more productive whether that’s through automation, genetics, greater scope of operations, being paid for carbon sequestration or adopting some other technology that hasn’t yet been developed.
AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. The cooperative is owned by dairy-farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. The cooperative’s cheese, butter and powdered dairy products are marketed to food-service, retail and food-ingredient customers. The co-op launched its Dinner Bell Creamery brand and accompanying Co-op Crafted promise in 2019, highlighting more than 50 years of dairy-farm families partnering with dairy producers to make award-winning products. Visit ampi.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.