Celebrate return of county fairs

OPINION County fairs are more than just lemonade stands, cheese curds and midways. They are community traditions that showcase the pride of our Wisconsin agricultural production and an opportunity to celebrate our local communities. I’m so grateful to see these staple summer events of rural Wisconsin are back in full swing for our families to enjoy.
There is something special about fair season. It stands out to me as a joyous tribute to Wisconsin’s ag production and all rural Wisconsin does to represent our title as American’s Dairyland. I know so many of us have looked forward to being together in this way and I’m proud to see many residents already attending county fairs.
County fairs also give us the unique opportunity to share the joy of farming with our younger generations and help build the future of Wisconsin’s ag industry. It’s amazing to see a teenager take care of their first animal and participate in their first livestock auction. While those experiences of raising an animal provide skills to our future farmers, they also teach life lessons that will go much farther than the farm. Many of our young adults spend years raising livestock and they rely on fair auctions to sell an animal to financially provide for their futures. The importance of helping our younger generations purchase their first farm, attend college, buy a vehicle or learn a trade cannot be overstated. It’s vital for their personal futures and the future of Wisconsin’s ag economy.
I attended the Lafayette County and Sauk County fairs. It was a great time seeing neighbors in-person while being outside during our beautiful summer months in the Driftless Region! At the Sauk County Fair, I served cheese curds and burgers at the Sauk County Farm Bureau food booth. I am encouraged to see so many food booths at the fair used to raise money for local service clubs. The simple purchase of a Wisconsin brat with French fries becomes a great investment in our community!
I want to thank all the wonderful county-fair staff and volunteers who give their personal time to ensure those events happen flawlessly each year. To the event-preparation staff, the contest judges, the food workers, the EMS support team and the many others – thank you for believing in what the county fair is all about and understanding the value it brings to our region. Our community would not have those events without your service.
When many fairs were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, rural communities lost the opportunity to celebrate our agricultural achievements together. Because of that I’m even more grateful to have them back in full swing this summer. I love to see our region showcase our agricultural accomplishments and share with others how important the industry is for our state. So if you haven’t planned your family outing to a fair yet, I encourage you to go and experience the beauty of Wisconsin agriculture. And don’t forget to try the cheese curds.
Fairs still to happen:
- Iowa County Fair: Sept. 2-6
- Richland County Fair: Sept. 9-13
- Vernon County Fair: Sept. 15-19
Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green represents District 17 as a member of the Republican Party. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein or contact Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or 800-978-8008 for more information.