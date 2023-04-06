URBANA, Ill. – The U.S. dairy industry operates a comprehensive data-collection program that records herd-production information from farmers nationwide. The program provides input for cattle breeding and genetics. A new study from the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign explores the program’s century-old history, highlighting its relevance for modern agriculture and digital-data collection.
“The National Cooperative Dairy Herd Improvement Program illustrates how to translate the benefits of data collection for all dairy producers,” said Jared Hutchins, an assistant professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics. “Its model can serve as inspiration for other agricultural sectors.”
The data-collection program was established in response to a new innovation in the dairy market. The Babcock test, introduced in 1890, provided a way to measure the butterfat composition of milk.
“Previously it was commonplace for dairy farmers to water down their milk to be paid more,” Hutchins said. “But (after the introduction of the Babcock test) farmers were paid on butterfat instead of milk weight. The Babcock test created a paradigm shift in dairy, giving producers an incentive to learn and fund research about this new metric.”
With collection of herd-production data, it became possible to evaluate which bulls sired the best-producing cows – information that could only be obtained by aggregate results across farms. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture began using the data to publish bull-evaluation lists, which dairy farmers could consult for breeding decisions.
The introduction of artificial insemination in the 1930s, and later the ability to freeze semen and ship it long distances, dramatically increased the number of offspring each bull could produce. Such new technologies greatly expanded the quantity of data available for breeding and genetics research, making it even more beneficial to producers.
The National Cooperative Dairy Herd Improvement Program facilitates nationwide data collection through local Dairy Herd Improvement Associations. The first Dairy Herd Improvement Association was established in 1905 by Helmer Rabild, a Danish immigrant who worked for the Michigan Department of Agriculture.
Rabild based the cooperative structure on milk-testing cooperatives that existed in his native country of Denmark. He was soon hired by the USDA to start Dairy Herd Improvement Associations across the country, and the number of participating farmers rapidly increased.
Even with the proliferation of large farms in recent years, the program continues to be popular with producers. There are three key aspects which make it so successful, Hutchins said.
“First there are private benefits to producers, which makes them want to be a part of this system and contribute their data to the platform,” he said. “There’s power in scaling up, getting data from many different farmers, and producing value for the whole sector. But farmers also gain immediate benefits, such as a benchmarking.”
Another crucial aspect is data interoperability, which means the program employs universal data standards that allow data across platforms to work with each other.
Finally the cooperative data-governance model gives producers control on how their data are used and processed. The National Cooperative Dairy Herd Improvement Program is a collaborative agreement between the cooperatives, farmers and the USDA.
“We often see a misalignment of the interests of data producers and the people who hold and use the data,” Hutchins said. “The National Cooperative Dairy Herd Improvement Program has solved this problem with the cooperative structure.
“We’re currently in the midst of a digital revolution in agriculture, with so many novel ways to measure data. The question is what we do with the data, how it’s controlled and managed, and how the benefits will be distributed. We wanted to show the dairy sector was able to leverage its data revolution in a way that benefited all dairy farmers.”
The paper, “100 years of data sovereignty: Cooperative data governance and innovation in US dairy,” is published in Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for "Jared Hutchins" for more information.
Marianne Stein is a communication specialist at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.