Cheese-curd attributes studied

“Improving the properties of cheese snacks by applying acoustic and textural mapping,” led by Selvarani Govindasamy-Lucey, coordinator for projects with companies and graduate students at the Center for Dairy Research.
Project Summary: Sound is an important consumer expectation in snacks, with various attributes such as crispiness and crunchiness. Snack foods also must meet various textural expectations. In developing new snacks researchers should monitor both textural and acoustic parameters. That can be achieved by recording and analyzing sounds during texture tests. There have been no studies on the squeakiness of fresh cheese curds or methods to extend their squeak beyond a few days.
The project aims to explore methods for monitoring sounds during human chewing of cheese curds in the mouth by using ear microphones.