Choline surprising in cow health

In spite of the COVID shutdown the University of Wisconsin in 2020-2021 performed one of its biggest studies ever done with dairy cows. The focus was on the little-understood effects of choline on transition cows.
“The cow enters a period of negative-energy balance,” said Heather White, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. “Energy, macronutrients, micronutrients – they all change, dry relative to calving.
“What we focus on is understanding how these nutrients help the cow adjust to the negative balances she’s going into. She will shift her nutrient use; there will be a shift in precursors. She mobilizes stored body fat. … They aren’t bad things; they help the cow adapt.”
But the changes can have negative outcomes so the researchers – including several graduate students otherwise quarantined in their homes – spent time at the UW dairy-research farm looking at nutrients and at ways to modulate nutrient pathways to be more efficient. One possibility they looked at was supplementing feed with choline.
There have been numerous studies regarding choline and dairy cows; that has led to a meta-analysis of choline. The analysis showed that energy-corrected milk, milk-fat yield, milk-protein yield and dry-matter intake all increased.
“Meta-analysis is just a really fancy way to use a statistical tool to look at all our studies we have to do a comparison,” White said. “But the thing is that cows don’t read it. Or maybe they do like to read meta-analyses late at night. Should I be feeding pre, post or more? There were very few studies in the upper range so we wanted to tackle that.”
In the UW study they enrolled 116 multiparous cows for 21 days prior to calving. They fed them through electronic feeding gates to keep track of which cow ate what.
“If we mix something in the total mixed ration, there’s a cow in the pen who eats less of it and a cow in the pen that eats more of it,” she said. “We wanted to look at that. We were able to plot out what each cow ate; that was the beauty of the feeders we used.”
They looked at the impact of choline on lactation performance, the mechanism of the action to support production and the impact of choline on the offspring of supplemented cows.
“We were just looking at the effect of pre-partum supplementation,” she said. “We mixed treatment into the total mixed ration; that would mimic closer to what we’re doing on the farm.”
A control group had no choline added. One group was fed 15 grams of rumen-protected choline ion; one was fed 15 grams of concentrated rumen-protected choline ion prototype and one was fed 22 grams of concentrated rumen-protected choline ion.
Postpartum the cows were put into pens of eight. Once they began lactating they were put into mixed pens of 16 with a common diet.
“In contracts to the meta-analyses, we didn’t see a treatment effect in the first three weeks, but we did after lactation,” White said. “The treated cows were making 30 percent to 37 percent more than other cows in the study. … So what is the mechanism of choline effects? It’s not happening during supplementation.”
The approach they took was to do cell cultures, allowing the researchers to look at a ton of different treatments.
“We can separate things out,” White said. “We can remove things like a cow eating more or a cow eating less, and just look at the mechanism. We can see the cell will actually load the choline.
“Basically we looked at liver-cell pathways. When we supplement choline we see an increase in energy, we see a decrease in ketone bodies and we see an increase in (very-low-density lipoprotein). We see a much broader result than we thought we would.”
Ketone bodies are produced by the liver and used peripherally as an energy source when glucose is not readily available. Very-low-density-lipoprotein cholesterol is produced in the liver and released into the bloodstream to supply body tissues with a type of fat – and to make milk fat.
Liver pathways, methylation likely key
Choline shifts pathways in the liver. It’s a key component of liver health, of very-low-density-lipoprotein-cholesterol export; when enough is accumulated the liver will then export fat.
“We thought that’s the primary way choline had an effect,” she said. “We now think it can regulate expression of genes to control pathways, just as to flip open a floodgate on a dam. We think choline might affect glucose or energy.
“The mechanism for choline action is through improved liver function and health. We’re working to understand that better.”
Choline might also be a methyl donor; there are several key methyl donors.
“They are simply carbons at end of a molecule that can be given away,” she said. “Lack of methyl donors across species results in increased liver inflammation, decreased liver oxidation and decreased methylation of (deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA).
“If we think about our transition cow, she’s developing those fetuses; how does this affect her? There are a few key stages – particularly at the beginning and end of pregnancy.
“We were surprised to see a decrease in pre-partum dry-matter intake. We’re digging into that more now. If they decreased pre-partum intake, we would think they wouldn’t be able to support production later. When you find something that’s in contrast to the literature you scratch your head and try to find out why.”
Calves join in to continue study
The study didn’t end with the cows.
“We didn’t want anyone to get bored so we also followed the calves,” White said. “We breed the bottom half of our genetics to beef. We included female Holstein calves as well as Angus-cross males and females in the calf study.
“Usually if you follow 120 cows you don’t follow calves. If you follow calves you don’t usually follow beef calves. We did.”
There were no differences in the female Holstein-calf birth weights, but the study saw increased daily growth in weeks one and two for those calves born from choline-supplemented cows. Replacer was given during that two-week time period. There was no increased weight gain in weeks three through eight.
No effect from choline treatment of their moms was seen in birth weight for the beef-cross calves for weeks one and two. But in weeks three through eight there was an increase in average daily weight gain.
“There was a significant treatment effect,” she said. “One of the questions we wanted to answer is if there was more methylation of DNA. So we used a blood sample taken at three days. In the male Angus-cross there was. But not in the females calves. That’s interesting.
“It doesn’t explain the growth patterns in the female calves. But there were differences in energy, growth and gut integrity markers; that might explain the female growth.”
The difference in methylation of DNA could be a sex pattern, she said. The reason could also be that these are general indications from the tests. They don’t show details; it could be the tests are just too general.
In some genes methylation will turn it off; in others it will turn it on. Researchers would expect to see more methylation from a methyl donor like choline. In reality, maybe some genes are methylated and some are not, White said.
“The other thing we dug into was that we saw differences in metabolites, energy and gut integrity between male and female calves,” she said. “It does appear female calves may have had improvement in energy metabolism. They’re able to use nutrients more efficiently.”
Study looks to future
The cows in the study are being protected from the rest of the herd to follow longer-term results. Observation of the beef calves continued until now; they are gradually being sent to processors and so will all be soon gone.
“We can be strategic with nutritional intervention,” White said. “Sometimes we figure out something works in the field and then we figure out the biology later. But if we can be interventional that’s an opportunity. We can have a lot of impact – in the calf as well as the cow.”
The study provides a couple of good take-home messages, she said, regarding items the researchers had questions about before.
“One of the questions was, is there a benefit of feeding more choline before calving?” she said. “With cows we’re hitting very close with current recommendations; we’re probably feeding the right amount. But with the effect on calves it looks like we could be feeding more.
“We’ve wondered when we’re going to hit the ceiling on production. It’s really difficult to increase production when they’re already high-producing. In previous studies, cows were in the 80-pounds-of-milk range per day. In this study they were at about 120 pounds, but there was still a benefit that can be observed with choline supplementation.
“There are a lot of options that you can put in a diet. One thing we wanted to focus on was the carryover effect – especially on calves. We did see positive effects, plus we saw an increase in milk. We’re seeing benefit beyond when you’re supplementing. And we’re seeing benefit in calves. Those are all really important points.
“There’s more work to be done there.”
Visit heatherwhite.dysci.wisc.edu or email Heather.white@wisc.edu for more information.
