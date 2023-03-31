Selecting a partner to help bring a dairy farmer’s manure-management needs and visions to life deserves the same thoughtful evaluation as choosing a financial or business adviser. Proper manure handling is necessary for animal health and comfort. Research also shows dairy manure-management emissions may account for a significant percentage of all manure-management emissions.
There are many challenging tradeoffs between environmental, economic, community and farmer priorities. Therefore appropriate manure management is required to ensure manure is used as a valuable resource with minimal impact on the environment and surrounding communities.
The right partner can help dairy farmers address those concerns while providing advice to maximize facilities, handling, employee workflow, nutrient utilization and future options. The ideal manure-solutions partner should provide three main services.
• analyze challenges and opportunities
• share experiences from other farms
• make recommendations to benefit the client’s farm
Dairy producers should consider four main points when weighing their options.
People are also reading…
1. Explore history. Choose a manure-management partner with lengthy industry or related-industry experience who is dedicated to excellence and continuous improvement. A prospective partner should have a team with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise. The team also should have a history of tackling challenges resulting in positive outcomes for customers. Ask for references.
Years of experience supplying unique solutions with local engineering, service and knowledge are strong attributes to consider.
2. Seek durable equipment. Handling manure, especially sand-laden manure, requires proven heavy-duty equipment. Look for a partner that can deliver equipment designed by engineers who build easy-to-use products to get the job done right. Seek solutions with less downtime, fewer parts runs and less investment needed to maintain the equipment.
3. Find an engineering team with the proper background. To transform manure management from a challenge into an opportunity, a producer should look for a dedicated team of manure-management engineers focused on the evolution of manure handling on one’s dairy farm. A team steeped in process development is ideal because the manure-management systems needed to move one’s dairy forward are based on a series of processes.
Dairy producers should choose a partner who will walk their barns, talk to their teams and collaborate with their local dealer. They should ask about the challenges the producer faces today, whether it’s increasing cost of sand or concerns about sand accumulating in lagoons or equipment wear and tear.
The right team should look ahead to future needs. Is the dairy producer planning to expand the operation? Does the producer like the way manure is currently managed? Is the producer interested in installing a flume, for example, because he or she will be adding another barn? To transfer manure to one location to process it, does the producer need to change the conveyance system to get manure out of the barn? Those are just a few of the questions that should be considered.
4. Ask about the dealer network and sales team. Dependable sales and services are the foundation for a lasting partnership. Investigate a potential partner’s dealer network and sales team. Do they have the knowledge needed to deliver the results you need today and tomorrow? Does a potential partner collaborate with dealers to offer continuing education and solutions to keep customers competitive and growing?
A good partner is concerned about the outcome the dairy producer needs, committed to team goals, willing and able to listen, eager to work on the producer’s team and able to offer challenging ideas.
Renee Schrift is a business line director of agricultural systems at McLanahan Corporation. Visit mclanahan.com for more information.