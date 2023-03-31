Related to this story

Most Popular

Students research biochar

Students research biochar

The use of biochar to reduce ammonia emissions and odors from manure storage is being studied by three students at the University of Wisconsin…

Compass points to grazing

Compass points to grazing

MARSHFIELD, Wisconsin – Grazing professionals from across Wisconsin recently met for training on the Heifer Grazing Compass in Marshfield. The…

Methane-capture technology studied

Methane-capture technology studied

The use of plasma technology to capture methane in barn air and break it down into carbon dioxide is being led by researchers in Finland. The …