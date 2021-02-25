Clostridial-disease prevention tips shared

Bacteria that cause clostridial diseases on dairy operations can be found in soil, rotting vegetation and manure. The bacteria often form spores that can last for years. Animals become infected by inhaling or ingesting the spores, which then can attack the body at specific sites. The spores may remain dormant in tissue until activated by some sort of stimulus. Because the first sign of clostridial disease is often death, it’s critical to focus on prevention.
The sites most vulnerable to clostridial disease are the muscle, intestines and liver. The disease associated with an infection of the muscle is most commonly known as blackleg. It is caused by the bacteria Clostridium chauvoei and Clostridium sordellii. In the intestinal tract, perfringens is the disease caused by Clostridium perfringens types A, C and D. Less common are clostridial diseases associated with the liver. They are caused by Clostridium novyi types B and D. Here are three management practices to help prevent clostridial diseases.
- Vaccinating for clostridial diseases is a standard part of most producers’ protocols. Most clostridial diseases can be effectively controlled through vaccination. The vaccines are affordable and effective. Since labor is a constant challenge for many dairy operations, a single-dose, seven-way vaccine can help ease vaccination and maximize efficiency. When administering vaccines change the needle after each animal or after no more than 10 animals. The exception is changing the needle immediately if it becomes dull, contaminated or bent.
- Providing good-quality colostrum can help protect calves against clostridial diseases via maternal antibodies. Vaccinating a cow toward the end of her pregnancy can ensure the colostrum contains antibodies against clostridial diseases. It’s also important to be cognizant of protecting the cow during calving because any injury she may sustain can make her vulnerable to clostridial disease.
- Ensure consistent feeding practices – keep milk temperatures within normal ranges and properly mix milk replacer. Ensuring a good balance of protein and carbohydrates is key.
For cattle on pasture it’s important to keep animals from grazing too close to streams where liver flukes are prevalent. Cattle infected with liver flukes are more susceptible to the clostridial disease Bacillary hemoglobinuria.
Proper pasture management is critical to reducing the risk of cattle ingesting clostridial spores. A pasture without an excessive amount of manure or rotting vegetation is ideal.
With good management practices and the right tools producers can prevent the threat of clostridial disease and its costly results. Visit boehringer-ingelheim.com for more information.
Mark van der List is a professional-services veterinarian for Boehringer Ingelheim.