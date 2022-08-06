Club competes in national competition

The National Agri-Marketing Association Club from the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture at Platteville travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the National Agri-Marketing Student Competition. Members of the club are Andrea Edquist, Corrina Larson, Ryan Parchert, Ella Rursch, Nicole Sedam, Jaelynn Therring and Ben Woessner. They pose with adviser Lucie Kadjo.