 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Club competes in national competition

National Agri-Marketing Association Club

The National Agri-Marketing Association Club from the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture at Platteville travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the National Agri-Marketing Student Competition. Members of the club are Andrea Edquist, Corrina Larson, Ryan Parchert, Ella Rursch, Nicole Sedam, Jaelynn Therring and Ben Woessner. They pose with adviser Lucie Kadjo.

 University of Wisconsin

People are also reading…

The National Agri-Marketing Association Club from the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture at Platteville recently traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the National Agri-Marketing Student Competition. There, students presented their pitch for an agricultural product, FilaMilk, not yet on the market. FilaMilk is a 3-D printing filament made from casein protein, found in dairy milk. At the event, they competed against 30 teams from across the country and Canada.

To prepare for the event, the National Agri-Marketing Association Club had to obtain approval for their product by the competition board before they could start developing a marketing plan. Once approved, they moved ahead with their primary and secondary research and prepared a five-page executive summary of the marketing plan, which was submitted in February, prior to the competition. Once the summary was submitted, the club prepared a presentation for a panel of judges. Along with the presentation, students had the opportunity to participate in social lunches, where they met with other teams. In addition to competitors, there were also professionals from the agriculture industry in attendance. Visit www.uwplatt.edu for more information.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Engineer cools cows for less cost

Engineer cools cows for less cost

Taking care of hundreds of cows might seem like a strange duty for an engineer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Stanford Linear Accelerator …

Check index to assess heat stress

Check index to assess heat stress

With their increased productivity and metabolic heat production, modern lactating dairy cows are more sensitive to changes in temperature. Whe…

Lab-grown meat explained

Lab-grown meat explained

Plant-based protein and “meat-alternative” products have streamed into the marketplace in recent years. The trend has been driven in part by w…

Trip broadens student horizons

Trip broadens student horizons

After two years of being told to socially distance as much as possible, members of the University of Wisconsin-Collegiate Farm Bureau from Mad…

Calf behavior studied for welfare

Calf behavior studied for welfare

Calves vary significantly in their movement and space patterns but some are more predictable in their behavior. Differences in behavior can af…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News