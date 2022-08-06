Club competes in national competition

People are also reading…
The National Agri-Marketing Association Club from the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture at Platteville recently traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the National Agri-Marketing Student Competition. There, students presented their pitch for an agricultural product, FilaMilk, not yet on the market. FilaMilk is a 3-D printing filament made from casein protein, found in dairy milk. At the event, they competed against 30 teams from across the country and Canada.
To prepare for the event, the National Agri-Marketing Association Club had to obtain approval for their product by the competition board before they could start developing a marketing plan. Once approved, they moved ahead with their primary and secondary research and prepared a five-page executive summary of the marketing plan, which was submitted in February, prior to the competition. Once the summary was submitted, the club prepared a presentation for a panel of judges. Along with the presentation, students had the opportunity to participate in social lunches, where they met with other teams. In addition to competitors, there were also professionals from the agriculture industry in attendance. Visit www.uwplatt.edu for more information.