Combat herd heat stress

Hot summer temperatures can cause significant heat stress in dairy cows. Those temperatures can reduce performance, production and profit. Summer heat affects more than just the milking herd. Therefore dairy producers should implement a whole-herd solution to limit adverse effects on production. There are three ways to help one’s herd stay healthy and productive.
Manage lactating cows
Heat stress has the greatest short-term effect on lactating cows. Use evaporative cooling to cool cows’ internal temperature. Provide constant access to fresh feed to help prevent decreased intake. Feeding more frequently during cooler parts of the day keeps feed fresh and flavorful, which can promote intake.
By incorporating an immune-support feed additive, dairy farmers can promote gut health, immune strength and overall wellness. A healthy gut can help cows manage heat. Consult with a nutritionist about what ration changes may be appropriate for warmer temperatures.
Consider conducting a total-mixed ration audit. Monitor the consistency and similarity of the ration consumed by each animal to optimize productivity. A total-mixed-ration audit typically results in increases in milk production and often an increase in fat content.
Although audits don’t always result in improved milk production, they continue to improve the efficiency of feeding operations. That results in reduced feed shrink, and reduced fuel and labor costs.
Consistent diets support a healthy rumen. That allows other body processes to function well so the cow experiences optimal health.
Remember dry cows
The effect of heat stress on dry cows isn’t well understood. But it’s vital to know that its effect doubles with dry cows. Heat stress also affects the calf in utero. When a dry cow experiences heat stress, the unborn calf’s body temperature increases. That alters the calf’s metabolism and gene expression, which can lead to smaller calves being born. It also can affect a calf’s health and performance well beyond birth. Cooling dry cows and their unborn calves can lead to positive effects on production.
According to research conducted by Albert De Vries, a professor of dairy management and economics at the University of Florida, heat stress negatively affects the health of dry cows as well as cows’ next lactation and resulting calves. The Florida study indicated that dry cows exposed to heat stress suffered setbacks in mammary-cell development, which translated into reduced milk production in subsequent lactations. Calves born to dry cows that weren’t exposed to heat stress were heavier, healthier and performed better during their first lactations.
Follow heat-stress checklist
With summer temperatures reaching 80 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, cows will feel the heat. Follow a checklist to prevent heat stress.
- Provide access to feed – Feed intake normally decreases during hotter months, which can lead to decreased milk production. To improve cow appetites, provide constant access to fresh feed. That’s particularly important during overnight hours.
- Provide proper ventilation and cooling – Producers can use an animal’s respiratory rate to identify heat stress. Anything of more than 80 breaths per minute is a sign of advanced stress. Provide a wind speed of at least 10 miles per hour in holding pens.
- Check soaker-line pressure – Soaker-line pressure should be 15 to 20 pounds per square inch. If one sees mist in the air the water pressure is too great. Soaker height should be 5 to 6 feet above cow platforms. Set a controller for nozzles to run a certain amount of time on and off. At 70 degrees set the controller for one minute on and 12 minutes off. For 82 degrees set the controller for one minute on and four minutes off.
- Check wind speed – Wind speed should be at least 7 miles per hour anywhere cows congregate such as feed bunks, stalls and holding pens.
- Provide proper housing – Cows should have clean stalls. They produce the most milk when housing is made as comfortable as possible.
Managing heat stress is important to ensuring current and future animal health, reproduction, productivity and profitability. By following the aforementioned management tips, farmers can help reduce the impact of heat stress on their entire herds, and help cows stay healthy and productive.
Visit diamondv.com and edis.ifas.ufl.edu – search for "Economic feasibility of cooling dry cows" – for more information.