Communicators share farming joy with all

BARNEVELD, Wis. – Communication is key to understanding – especially communication about farming. That’s why Bryanna and Dylan Handel reach out to the public through social media, farm events, interviews and more. Their efforts recently earned the young dairy farmers the “Speak Up for Ag Award” at the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers program.
“We talk about the importance of agriculture along with giving people hope that they, too, can start a dairy farm from scratch and be successful,” Bryanna Handel said.
The couple bought their Barneveld-area farm in July 2016; they now milk 75 cows and have 45 head of young stock. They farm 103 acres.
The Handels both have farming backgrounds. She was raised on a hobby farm near Marshall, Wisconsin, where her family raised steers and pigs. He was raised on a row-crop and beef-cattle farm near Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
Bryanna Handel said she always wanted to dairy-farm. When she was 13 she began helping at her grandparents’ 380-cow dairy farm near Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. She started attending auctions when she was 16, where she would purchase a few cows with money she earned from various jobs. She housed the cattle at her grandparents’ farm until she could find a place of her own and start farming.
After graduating in 2010 from Marshall High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course. There she received a certificate in dairy-herd management. She worked for a year on a 90-cow dairy near Columbus, Wisconsin. She later became a milk tester.
After graduating in 2009 from Mount Horeb High School, Dylan Handel began working for DRH Fencing of Verona, Wisconsin. He later worked for Premier Cooperative as an applicator.
The couple in 2014 purchased a farmette near Verona – where they hosted their wedding. She started farming full-time and he returned to the fencing company.
Two years later they purchased the farm near Barneveld where they now live with their four children – Elizabeth, 6, Lyle, 5, Clyde, 3, and Roy 1.5 years old. The couple is expecting a fifth child in about seven months.
“We want to raise our kids to appreciate this lifestyle,” Bryanna Handel said.
She often shares photos on Facebook or Instagram to show what the kids are doing on the farm. She said she has 1,700 followers on Facebook. She also has about 800 followers on Instagram.
“So many people are generations removed from agriculture that seeing kids playing with calves and learning a work ethic, along with riding bikes in the barn versus being glued to a screen, makes their hearts happy,” she said.
In August 2021 the couple hosted an on-farm farmers market that attracted about 500 people, she said.
“I had this idea mid-May during night chores,” she said. “During the pandemic everyone asked me what they could do to support local farmers. So I thought ‘what about an on-farm farmers market?’”
She asked other local farmers if they’d be interested in selling their goods in her backyard. She didn’t charge the vendors for their space.
During the farmers market she provided goodie bags filled with facts about dairy farming and “dairy swag” such as stickers, tattoos, pencils and erasers. The Handels also featured a petting zoo so kids could interact with animals.
“We all know farmers are becoming fewer and farther between so not many kids have an opportunity to see goats, sheep, chickens and calves,” she said. “Kids were in awe of the animals and really enjoyed it. Parents loved that they were able to do something close to home with their kids that was free, and that supported local farmers and vendors.”
Handel sold her own cheese brand at the event – B. Kurt Dairy. Her maiden name is “Kurt,” hence the name. The Handels began offering white-Cheddar cheese in 2018. In the past three years they’ve sold more than 6,000 pounds of cheese.
The cheese is primarily marketed through Facebook and word-of-mouth advertising. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic many people have been more willing to support local and buy from family farms versus large national retailers, she said.
“We make a variety of cheese and sausage boxes that we sell at local craft fairs during the holiday season, along with working with the Marshall FFA during their winter fruit sale,” she said.
The Handels include a small bio about themselves with the different cheese boxes they offer. They donate 20 percent back to the chapter or club selling the cheese.
“By doing this we’re sharing our story along with moving product faster,” she said.
In addition to advocating for agriculture on social media and the farmers market event – which she plans to host again in summer – Handel has participated in a “Shining Bright” FarmHer podcast. The farm also was featured in a television commercial for Chipotle. White Cheddar is prominently featured on its menu.
The Handels ship their milk to Scenic Central Milk Producers Cooperative. Through the cooperative they participate in the Meister Cheese Cows First program. The trademarked program is focused on the humane treatment of cows.
Ryan Studnicka, milk manager for Meister Cheese, visits farms to ensure they’re following Cows First criteria – such as dehorning protocol, rations free of animal byproducts and a loose-housing environment. Customers pay a premium for products in the Cows First program. Participating dairy farmers are paid a $1-per-hundredweight premium for their milk.
Alex Meister, owner of Meister Cheese, said the program began 14 years ago after a cheese customer expressed a desire to have milk sourced from cows that were treated humanely and had daily access to the outdoors. The program has grown to include other retail and food-service companies.
“The Handels are prime examples of what the customer is looking for to support family farms and good-quality milk, which makes good-quality cheese,” Meister said.
