MARSHFIELD, Wisconsin – Grazing professionals from across Wisconsin recently met for training on the Heifer Grazing Compass in Marshfield. The compass is a free online tool that helps farmers determine the value of grazing heifers.
“It’s an in-depth tool that can boil a grazing system down to the nuts and bolts financially,” said Jacob Brey of Brey Cycle Farm, a dairy farm near Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. “After going through the compass exercise, I was really impressed by its attention to detail; it doesn’t leave any room for doubt if filled out correctly.”
Governmental agencies also have shown growing interest in benefits associated with grazing, he said.
“There’s a lot of untapped potential in the state and with a bit more exposure and education, grazing could become more widely adopted,” he said.
Amalia Priest, of the Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council, said grazing specialists can use the compass as a tool when talking with dairy farmers.
“Farmers are often forced to focus on what brings in the most ‘green’ at the end of the day – in paper and growing form,” she said. “The compass helps each individual with a personalized monetary outlook for their heifer operations as well as what numbers could look like if they began grazing.”
Haly Schultz, a private grazing planner, asked how the compass accounts for the use of a dairy’s existing heifer-raising facilities when a dairy decides to switch to grazing heifers. Jim Munsch, a long-time beef grazier who developed the Heifer Grazing Compass, walked her through the process.
“I was surprised that the Heifer Grazing Compass’ answer is to simply leave facilities empty and a farmer will still realize a cost savings,” she said.
She recommends the compass be reviewed by agricultural lenders as a partial budgeting tool. It shows how raising heifers using managed grazing can result in savings of 25 percent to 50 percent per head per day during the grazing season compared to confinement. Grazing heifers also can result in labor savings of 50 percent to 75 percent during the grazing season, she said.
But even with clear economic benefits, making a change can be difficult.
“It’s always easier to keep doing things the way they were done before,” Brey said. “Our main barrier [to transitioning to grazing] was just making the commitment and getting started. Once we made the decision to do it, we just moved ahead and made it happen.”
Priest and Schultz are two of the grazing specialists in Wisconsin who can help make that transition happen. With tools such as the Heifer Grazing Compass, they and other technical-service providers are better equipped to create grazing plans that fit the needs of individual operations.
The recent compass training session was a good place to connect on common grazing interests in the state, Priest said.
“While we already work well together for the betterment of the soil, animals and the people who care for them, connecting regularly gives us the chance to keep conversation current and discuss common issues and successes. Discussing and learning together is a great way to keep the grazing community close-knit.”
Visit youtu.be and search for "Is grazing heifers worth it?" to watch a video about grazing heifers. Visit grasslandag.org/tools for more information.