Concerted effort needed to reduce methane

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Amid the frequent bad news about climate change, some potentially good news has emerged. Existing technologies, diligently applied, could enable the world to meet the target set for reducing agricultural-methane emissions by 2030.
That’s the conclusion of a new international study with roots in the Pennsylvania State University-College of Agricultural Sciences. The work was initiated by Alexander Hristov, a professor of dairy nutrition, in 2015 when he was chairman of the Feed and Nutrition Network of the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases.
A group of experts in livestock emissions reviewed peer-reviewed studies for strategies designed to reduce enteric methane emissions while maintaining or increasing animal productivity.
The world could meet the targets for 2030 set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement with providing that strategies detailed in the accord be fully adopted, according to the researchers. The goals would require concerted action to identify and remove adoption barriers and implement the strategies. In the Paris agreement, methane from agriculture must be reduced by 11 percent to 30 percent by 2030, if the world is to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
Methane is a byproduct of microbes in the digestive tract of ruminants decomposing feed, a process called enteric fermentation. The world’s billion or so ruminants – mainly cattle, sheep and goats – belch methane. That contributes about 5 percent of the total anthropogenic greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the researchers.
Ruminants provide about half the animal protein produced by livestock. In low- and middle-income countries – where consumption of animal-source foods often is below recommended dietary levels – ruminants play a critical role in food security. They also provide other benefits, such as traction and manure for fuel and fertilizer.
Because of ruminants’ multiple uses and their contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the researchers focused on strategies that reduce methane emission but also increase animal production per unit of input. The study identified three practices that could reduce methane emission per unit of meat or milk by an average of 12 percent and five practices related to reducing daily methane emissions by 21 percent on average.
- reducing ruminants' grazing on mature grass and increasing feeding level
- supplementation with methane inhibitors
- feeding oils and tannin-containing forages
The researchers found multiple scenarios in high-income regions – such as Europe – that didn’t require 100 percent adoption of identified strategies but that still could meet 2030 targets. But meeting the more stringent 2050 targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement would require wholesale adoption by livestock producers, the researchers said.
With the growing human and livestock population in lower-income regions – such as Africa – even the most concerted efforts to significantly reduce methane production per animal wouldn’t be enough to fully meet 2030 or 2050 targets.
The study recently was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Visit pnas.org and search for “mitigate methane emissions” for more information.