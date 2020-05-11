As some dairy farms must continue to reduce milk shipped to the processing plant some are considering feeding unpasteurized milk to the herd. Before making this decision talk with your nutritionist to discuss needed adjustments for milk nutrients. The ration needs to be balanced properly with milk best incorporated into a total-mixed ration rather than in a component-feeding system.
Considerations to take into account are summarized in the “Feeding Unpasteurized Milk to the Dairy Herd” fact sheet. A farm must be able to efficiently store, handle and incorporate the milk into the diet, among other considerations.
Nutritional-modeling scenarios were run in Agricultural Modeling and Training Systems software using compiled forage laboratory-analysis results provided by Dairyland Laboratories and Rock River Laboratories. Milk was substituted in 5-pound increments while corn, soybean meal or tallow was removed. Energy levels for metabolizable-energy available milk production were kept within 1 pound of the base diet.
For smaller dairy farms adjusting corn-feeding amounts may be the only option. Protein and-or fat sources may be included in the grain mix. But if the farm is able to change protein and fat sources it would allow for reduction of more expensive ingredients. There may be issues with moisture, feed hygiene or other factors limiting milk inclusion. Models aren’t guarantees of performance. Any changes to the diet should begin with small amounts and slowly building, while monitoring intakes, production, animal health and behavior.
Feeding unpasteurized milk to the dairy herd could be a viable option for repurposing excess milk. But there are many considerations to take into account. After deciding the option best for your farm, it's critical to work with your nutritionist. Ground corn can be replaced at roughly 1 pound for every 5 pounds of milk as fed. High-moisture shell corn and soybean meal can be replaced at slightly more than 1 pound for every 5 pounds of milk as fed. About one-third pound of fat can be replaced for every 5 pounds of milk as fed. The guidelines are on an energy-equivalent basis. Visit go.wisc.edu/242c74 for more information.