 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consumer preferences

Consumer preferences

“Determining consumer preferences of dairy milk,” led by Beth Olson, an associate professor in the department of nutritional sciences. Bret Shaw, Todd Newman and Barry Arnold are collaborating on the research.

Project summary: Fluid-milk consumption has been declining in recent years as alternative plant beverages have grown in popularity. But plant-based beverages lack the nutrients of dairy milk, which is recommended by U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

Promoting milk with a generalized message can be insensitive to some populations such as those with greater prevalence of lactose intolerance or specific lifestyles such as veganism. By focusing on which aspects of milk appeal to each kind of consumer the project will improve nutritional education in the state of Wisconsin and help boost milk sales.

Beth Olson

Beth Olson 

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Income streams need to expand
Dairy

Income streams need to expand

  • Updated

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently visited Hinchley Dairy Farm near Cambridge. After a tour of th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News