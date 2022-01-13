“Determining consumer preferences of dairy milk,” led by Beth Olson, an associate professor in the department of nutritional sciences. Bret Shaw, Todd Newman and Barry Arnold are collaborating on the research.
Project summary: Fluid-milk consumption has been declining in recent years as alternative plant beverages have grown in popularity. But plant-based beverages lack the nutrients of dairy milk, which is recommended by U.S. Dietary Guidelines.
Promoting milk with a generalized message can be insensitive to some populations such as those with greater prevalence of lactose intolerance or specific lifestyles such as veganism. By focusing on which aspects of milk appeal to each kind of consumer the project will improve nutritional education in the state of Wisconsin and help boost milk sales.