Contact matters for cow, calf

Contact can be a significant step toward more-animal-friendly livestock farming, according to research conducted by Margret Wenker, a doctoral candidate at Wageningen University and Research.
Wenker examined three kinds of contact.
- One involved no contact; cows and calves were separated shortly after birth. That's the norm in dairy farming.
- The second treatment involved full contact where calves were kept with cows and allowed to nurse.
- A third treatment involved an intermediary variant where there was interaction between the animals, but no nursing.
Behavioral experiments showed that cows value having contact with their calves. They were prepared to push increasingly heavy fences aside to contact their offspring. There were no negative effects on cow health, but milk yield as well as fat content was reduced. That was probably due to cows producing less oxytocin, a hormone thought to influence the amount of fat released.
Wenker did see some negative effects on health. That was attributed to the fact that facilities aren’t currently geared to housing very young animals. But calves with full contact had a significantly better daily weight gain and a different microbiome composition in their manure, which influences the immune system. Those factors could be beneficial to health in the longer run, Wenker found.
The study results suggest that barn systems could be adapted to allow cow-calf contact without negative health effects for calves. Animal welfare isn’t just a matter of health but also of being able to exhibit natural behavior, Wenker said. Animals have traditionally needed to adapt to systems.
“If we want livestock farming with respect for the animals, we should be prepared to adapt the system more to suit the animal,” Wenker said. "Contact between cow and calf can be a significant step toward more-animal-friendly livestock farming. (But) important prerequisites are, financial compensation for the loss of milk and more knowledge about the changes that need to be made to the barn system.”
Visit research.wur.nl and search for "prolonged cow-calf contact" for more information.