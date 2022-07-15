Convert whey to valuable compound

“Whey to 1,2-propanediol: unraveling metabolic limitations of enhanced biosynthesis,” led by Victor Ujor, an assistant professor in the Department of Food Science.
Project Summary: To address the increasing glut of cheese whey and whey permeate and their economic and environmental impact on the dairy industry, the research team proposes bioconversion of cheese whey and whey permeate to a 1,2 propanediol. The compound is an increasingly important bulk chemical that serves as a precursor to polymers such as plastics, adhesives and coatings. It’s also an ingredient in antifreeze and in food processing. The market for the compound is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2026.
The researchers have engineered a synthetic bacterium strain that produces 1,2 propanediol from the renewable resource. Researchers are working to identify and untangle metabolic roadblocks to efficient 1,2 propanediol biosynthesis.