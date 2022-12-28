Cooperative promotes climate-smart agriculture

Carbon is the currency of the future. That’s one of the reasons Organic Valley is working with its dairy farmer-members on a variety of climate-smart practices. The trajectory of climate change on which the dairy industry finds itself necessitates the quick implementation of such practices, says Wade Miller, vice-president of farm resources and sustainability at Organic Valley.
The national dairy cooperative is focused on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions as well as pulling carbon out of the atmosphere to sequester in the ground. The cooperative is sharing real-world data with the University of Wisconsin-Madison so that the latter can create models to better help farmers evaluate the beneficial effects of such practices moving forward.
Erin Silva, an endowed chair in organic agriculture and outreach at UW, and Horacio Aguirre-Villegas, scientist III at UW, already have conducted a farm-scale life-cycle assessment to estimate environmental indicators of organic-dairy systems. They evaluated organic-dairy-farmer alternative-management practices and also the carbon-sequestration effects of grazing.
The UW researchers calculated the effects of management practices affecting carbon storage – such as tillage, land-use regime, management and input of organic matter into the soil based on level of activity and temperature. The research has helped to create a baseline carbon footprint – greenhouse-gas emissions minus the carbon sequestration of the cooperative’s milk supply – for Organic Valley-member farms.
To help reduce emissions many of the cooperative’s dairy farmers are installing solar panels rather than burning fossil fuels to generate energy. They’re also working to reduce emissions and increase carbon sequestration through various manure-management strategies such as separating manure solids, composting manure before application and using bedding packs.
Organic Valley is collaborating on two studies focused on reducing enteric methane. It’s testing a product based on essential oils and another derived from seaweed, Miller said.
The cooperative also is working to improve milk components to reduce the carbon footprint per unit of energy-corrected milk. It’s working to improve feed efficiency. With recent increases in feed costs, that’s particularly important. Greater feed costs have been driven in part by widespread drought in the western United States and trade disruptions, Miller said.
“Maximizing our pasture lands is a major effort,” he said. “And our new satellite-grazing tool is being further perfected as a key strategy.”
Organic Valley farmers are evaluating whether increasing the amount of grazing and feeding less grain could be more profitable for dairy farmers, he said. Farmer members also are looking at incorporating more silvopasture to sequester carbon in trees while providing shade for livestock and supporting increased biodiversity.
Organic Valley has just finished the first year of a pilot project focused on carbon insetting. That’s the practice of investing in carbon reductions and-or removals within a company’s own supply chain, according to the company. Removals are strategies such as tree plantings and soil-health improvements that result in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions or in removing greenhouse gases previously emitted to the atmosphere through carbon sequestration.
Twenty-five farms participated in the pilot program in 2022. Organic Valley is planning to have a few-hundred farms participating in 2023. The program will be partially supported for five years by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Organic Valley in September was awarded a $25 million grant through the Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities. The grant will provide technical and financial resources to speed the adoption of 1,200 new carbon-reduction and removal projects on 500 Organic Valley member-farms in the next five years.
Through the program Organic Valley will include direct farmer payments for carbon reduction and removal, as well as cost-share for design and implementation of climate-smart-agriculture practices. That would include improvements to grazing, pasture and croplands, manure management, feed supplements, silvopasture and solar energy.
The effort ultimately will be supported by the new carbon marketplace, Miller said.
More dairy cooperatives or associations may need to establish carbon-insetting programs to motivate more farmers to implement and track climate-smart practices. Government supports will likely be needed as will the support of consumers.
“The climate crisis and the trajectory we’re on will necessitate change,” Miller said. “We’re not going to sit by and watch detrimental changes to our environment. Everyone will need to get involved and pay attention.”
