Cow health linked to farmer wellbeing

Dairy-herd health may be linked to a farmer’s mental wellbeing, according to a new study conducted at the University of Guelph. The study focused on Ontario dairy farms that had adopted robotic-milking systems.
A team led by Trevor DeVries, a professor in the department of animal biosciences at Guelph, tracked different measures of cow health among the farms as well as how farmer wellbeing was affected.
“We detected associations between dairy-farmer wellbeing and measures of cow health and production, which hadn’t been documented before,” DeVries said.
Farmers who added automated-feeding systems to robotic-milking systems reported less stress, anxiety and depression and greater emotional resilience than those who used robotic-milking systems and traditional feeding methods.
“Both automated-milking and feeding systems already have become crucial to providing farmers with more time flexibility,” said lead author Meagan King, who was a post-doctoral researcher in the department of animal biosciences during the study. She is now an animal science professor at the University of Manitoba.
The researchers studied 28 farms with 45 to 160 milking cows where robotic-milking systems were used. The researchers visited farms to assess management practices, cow health and milk production. They also asked farmers to complete online surveys about their mental wellbeing.
Cattle welfare, measured as fewer lame cows, was linked to better farmer wellbeing. Farmer stress and anxiety were greater on farms with more severely lame cows. Farmers who worked mostly alone also reported greater anxiety and depression.
“We were unable to determine causation – whether better farmer wellbeing led to better cow health or vice versa,” King said. “But it’s likely that farmers who have good mental health are better able to manage their animals’ health. It could also go the other direction – that farmers derive a sense of wellbeing when their animals are healthy and productive.
“Farmers take pride in how their animals are doing and so they see their animals’ health and productivity as a reflection of their work.”
Poor mental health also may be related to less adoption of animal-welfare practices. Promoting farmers’ mental health may help improve animal welfare, King said.
The team’s findings fit with the “One Welfare” approach to understanding animal welfare.
“When we look at animal welfare through the One Welfare lens, we acknowledge the interrelationship between animal welfare, human wellbeing, and the physical and social environment,” King said.
Automation in the dairy industry is growing exponentially. In previous research DeVries found that farmers who adopted robotic milkers reported better quality of life, improved herd health and management, and greater profits.
“Robotic milkers are reliable and they can help keep farms profitable at a time when reliable farm labor is hard to find,” King said.
The study recently was published in “Animal Welfare.” Visit ingentaconnect.com and search for “Connecting farmer mental health with cow health and welfare” for more information.