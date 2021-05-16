Cows, crops, community converge

CATO, Wis. – “Cows, crops and community … without them we wouldn’t be successful,” says Amanda Vogel of Vogel Family Farms. All three elements come together at the Cato-area farm, which will host June 13 the 2021 Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm.
First there are the cows; the Vogels currently milk 600 of them. The family also raises 100 head of heifers on the home farm and another 400 head on a farm it owns about 5 miles away.
Then there are the crops. Visitors to the breakfast on the farm will see new crops emerging. The Vogels farm 1,800 acres growing corn, alfalfa, winter wheat, peas, oats and sorghum-sudangrass. Most of what they grow is fed to the animals, but the family also sells wheat and some corn.
And then there’s the community. With help from the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau and numerous area agribusinesses, Vogel Family Farms will welcome the community to enjoy a hearty breakfast as well as to learn and have fun. Donations by agribusinesses enable the breakfast coordinators to keep food costs manageable and the meal affordable for families. The county Farm Bureau also receives funding from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin through the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion Committee, said Becky Salm, coordinator of the event and a member of the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau. The annual breakfast generally attracts about 4,500 visitors.
“Manitowoc County has so many fabulous farms to showcase,” Salm said. “The annual breakfast gives people an opportunity to meet farmers, develop a personal connection and feel comfortable about where their food comes from.”
The Vogels volunteered to host the 2021 breakfast, giving them the opportunity to showcase their new calf barn.
“It’s nice and clean,” said Amanda Vogel with a smile.
She said she enjoys working with the Farm Bureau.
“It’s a community of people who are very good at organizing,” she said. “They have their ducks in a row and I’ve known many of them my entire life.”
Vogel Family Farms is a mid-sized multi-generational farm. The Manitowoc County Farm Bureau tries to feature farms of different sizes and production methods, Salm said.
There were about 195 dairy farms in the county, according to a July 2019 report by Scott Gunderson, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agriculture agent for Manitowoc County. Together those farms accounted for 55,000 cows – or about 282 cows per farm. The county’s dairy farms range in size from 20 cows to more than 5,000 cows. And like Vogel Family Farms, most of those dairy farms are family-owned and multi-family businesses.
The Vogel farm was established in 1958 by Marcellus and JoAnn Vogel. They started with 17 cows and five head of young stock. Ten years later they purchased the farm where the family currently farms. The heifer-raising farm was purchased in 1981.
Amanda Vogel farms with her father, Marcus Vogel, her uncle Guy Vogel, and her cousin Gabe Vogel. She and her uncle manage the herd. She also manages the farm’s employees. Her father manages the parlor; he also changes bedding and pushes feed for the cows. Gabe Vogel is responsible for cow and heifer rations as well as equipment maintenance.
The family splits crop-production responsibilities. Guy Vogel manages the corn while Marcus Vogel manages the alfalfa, soybeans and sorghum-sudangrass. Gabe Vogel manages the fieldwork crew and does all the chopping for the farm.
“We work well together,” Amanda Vogel said. “We have the same drive and pride in our farm. I also like watching the calves and cows develop. All the cows born here stay here.”
Safety measures taken
Holding in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge.
“Our first goal is to ensure that people are as safe as they can be,” Salm said. “We’re always aware of keeping people safe on the farm. COVID-19 just adds to it.”
The breakfast committee has planned to provide pre-packaged forks, knives and napkins. It also will provide more single servings of food such as single containers of yogurt, she said.
The main seating area will be in an open-air shop. Weather permitting, visitors will be able to sit outside. The committee has planned to set picnic tables at least 6 feet apart.
Open-air flat racks will be used for farm tours. There also will be open-rack shuttles to transport visitors from a parking area to the farm. And there will be hand-sanitizing stations.
Salm said she’s looking forward to the event.
“It will be exciting to see people again and have a little return to normalcy,” she said.
She said she hopes visitors will take home with them three main messages – that the food farmers produce is safe and nutritious, that farmers take good care of their animals and that they also take good care of the environment.
Visit bit.ly/dairy2021 for a map of Wisconsin's dairy breakfasts.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.