Critter handling needs human planning

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – When handling cattle, the human element often has the most effect on animal behavior, according to Bill Halfman.
Halfman is a beef-outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He came recently to a cow-calf workshop held on the Jimmy and Amy Ellis farm west of Independence.
Amy Ellis agreed with Halfman’s assessment; she and her husband have been happily married despite 25 years of cattle sorting.
Jimmy Ellis demonstrated the cattle equipment he uses for his 53 cow-calf pairs. He uses panels, a small shed, a small tub and a hydraulic For-Most squeeze chute.
“Some days the cows load nice,” he said. “It’s those times they don’t want to cooperate that makes the equipment important. It’s money well-spent if you’re going to work cattle.”
The prominent feature of his equipment is the hydraulic chute, which can be easily handled by one person, he said. It’s quiet with no rattles to startle the animals, and the squeeze feature assures that any-size animal fits in the chute. He runs his cows and calves through the chute in October, using ultrasound to do pregnancy checks for the cows. The calves are vaccinated at the same time. He corrals them the night before so they’re hungry and ready to move back to their pasture when he’s finished.
The animals have a large area with a good flight zone for initial sorting. Ellis is careful to keep the group in the tub small and takes his time moving them, he said. He does as many as he can by himself but includes his wife as he nears the end of the process, to help with stragglers.
Cattle like to be with other cattle, Halfman said. They like to return to their paddocks, so that can be used to a farmer’s advantage. But because animals like to escape, he suggests setting up the handling equipment to make them think that’s what they are going to do. He said it doesn’t necessarily need to cost more money; it has to do with how things are done.
Halfman reminded farmers to prepare by greasing and oiling gates so they work smoothly. He also suggested not to allow strangers, strange clothing and children close by because cattle know when something is different; they’re wary.
When pregnancy-checking, Ellis does “hard culling” – a technique he learned from the western ranches where he sources his bulls, he said. His mantra is “old, ornery or open and on the truck; look at teeth, toes and teats.” He uses one bull per 30 cows for 30 days, which results in a higher cull rate; but he keeps enough heifers on hand for replacements.
To keep the number of stressors to a minimum, the animals are run through the chute again in January when he weans his calves. At that time the ground is frozen, which Ellis refers to as “natural concrete,” and the mothers are tired of nursing. He’s tried various methods of weaning and likes fence line the best, which he said is relatively quiet.
Calving starts again in May of each spring at the ranch, which he does on-pasture. Grazing is carefully managed with high-tensile perimeter fencing; poly wire is used for dividing into paddocks. Ellis demonstrated his smart fix-fence tester, which indicates which direction to look if there’s a dead short. He also showed the difference between the voltage in a barbed-wire fence and a seven-strand poly wire. Both showed 7,000 volts. He said poly wire is less work and can be easily moved around the farm.
He moves the cattle every few days.
“It’s pretty simple; keep the grass green in front of the cattle,” he said.
The animals know they’re going to a new paddock when they hear his four-wheeler start, he said. Cattle are fenced out of the ponds to keep the water clean. Drinking water is either piped from the well or siphoned from his ponds.
Ellis has developed his grazing and handling methods from trial and error as well as talking to other farmers and ranchers, he said. A well-thought-out plan can reduce animal stress and make life easier – both for them and the farmer.
Visit livestock.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.