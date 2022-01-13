Cull-cow pricing app

“DairyTrader: A cull dairy cow-price-estimation app to help farmer decision-making,” led by Guilherme Rosa, a professor in the department of animal and dairy sciences. Joao Dorea and Ligia Moreira are collaborating on the project.
Project summary: Culling decisions are a frequently-faced challenge for many dairy farmers. In addition to involuntary culling of cows due to illness, injury or infertility, farmers must decide when and which cows should be removed from their herd and replaced by heifers of superior genetic merit.
About two-thirds of cull dairy cows are sold through live auctions. Many farmers only learn about the price of their cow after it has been marketed. The researchers are developing an app called Dairy Trader that will provide real-time prices a farmer should expect to be paid for cull cows.