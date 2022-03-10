Cuts studied for tenderness factors

A recent study on eight cuts of meat could help consumers identify tenderer products in the grocery store. As fewer people possess the knowledge to properly handle tougher beef cuts, the research can provide consumers the confidence needed to handle those cuts, said Michael Chao, a meat scientist at Kansas State University.
"Hopefully, it also will increase sales of lesser-quality beef cuts,” he said.
Chao analyzed ribeye roll, knuckle, flank, shoulder clod, chuck tender, eye of round, brisket and top-sirloin butt for tenderness. He studied muscle fiber, fat content and connective tissue. A trained panel of meat evaluators rated the cuts on their perception of tenderness.
The study showed that the three tenderness components correlated with the tenderness ratings from the panelists. Chao’s report included some notable examples.
• Ribeye, flank, eye of round and shoulder-clod tenderness was heavily influenced by aging.
• Brisket tenderness was affected by density of connective tissue within the muscle.
• Top-sirloin butt tenderness was affected by fat content.
By understanding the main tenderness-contributing factors of each cut, the industry can teach consumers the proper tenderness-management strategy, Chao said.
The study findings could alter the way consumers prepare or cook beef cuts, he said. For example he recommended not aging a tougher meat cut such as brisket, but instead cooking it in a pressure cooker to make it tenderer. Visit newprairiepress.org and search for “native beef collagenase” for more information.