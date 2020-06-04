‘When in doubt trust the calves,” says Dr. Theresa Ollivett, veterinarian and assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine. “We don’t always get the same information from different sources on farms. That’s where using a tool like ultrasound can come into play. Because it lets the lungs of the calf tell you whether they are healthy or not.”
The dairy industry needs to change its approach when it comes to Bovine Respiratory Disease in cattle, she said.
“We’ve been doing many things in the past 20 years with management styles, vaccines, ventilation and new antibiotics,” she said. “I believe we can all agree that we still have too much respiratory disease, particularly in pre-weaned dairy calves. Lung lesions, which are detectable by ultrasound, are really important to focus on because (they) can have significant impacts on the life of an animal.”
Lung lesions often precede clinical symptoms by at least a week if not more on most dairies.
“With an ultrasound we can see that calves are sick before they have visible symptoms,” she said. “The lesions are very predictable where they will occur in the lung, particularly in young pre-weaned dairy calves where they’re typically picking up bacterial bronchopneumonia,”
Lesions respond to treatment by disappearing; she calls this being responsive – but it’s not always the case. Treatment failures are way more common than thought. In those cases the lung lesions stay or can even become worse.
Ollivett has introduced a concept she calls the #WeanClean philosophy. Its mission is to use ultrasound to promote calf-health management that maximizes every calf’s potential to begin the transition through the weaning process with clean and healthy lungs. Its guiding principle is that calves with healthy and ultrasonographically clean lungs will maintain growth during weaning. They’ll be less likely to require antibiotics for clinical respiratory disease following weaning.
In many cases the stress of weaning can make the calf show clinical signs of pneumonia. But the lesions were actually present in its lungs in the pre-weaning phase.
“We see it manifest itself clinically at post-weaning because we’ve stressed them by changing their diet, housing and social structure,” she said. “It tips them over the edge and allows those clinical signs to develop.
“Sometimes we need to think outside the box and think creatively to achieve the goal of healthier calves. I think that’s true of respiratory disease in calves.”
Research during the past 10 years has shown that lung ultrasound is a fast and accurate tool to diagnose respiratory disease.
“A simple test that we do on the farm to monitor lung lesions typically only takes 30 seconds per calf and allows us to give a score to each tested animal,” Ollivett said. “This allows us to ensure the #WeanClean philosophy because it gives us an accurate way of not only knowing who has disease but how old they are and when the condition is just starting in the herd, and how the calves are responding to treatment.”
In many herds 60 percent to 80 percent of cases of respiratory disease in young dairy calves are sub-clinical for at least a week before they’re noticed,” she said.
That fact is specific to young dairy calves. The take-away is that on most dairy farms there will be calves with abnormal lungs well before they are showing clinical signs.
“That means no matter how good you are in picking up clinical signs you’re likely already behind the eight-ball in getting them treated,” she said.
According to supporting data, failures to cure those cases as well as relapses can be happening unbeknownst to the calf manager or herd owner.
“This represents an opportunity to work with a veterinarian and ultrasound to see what you’re missing and correct the problems,” Ollivett said.
Because clinical signs and lung lesions don’t always match, calf-health records don’t always reflect what’s happening accurately. If calves look sick, and are quiet and depressed, with abnormal manure and possibly muscle tremors – and yet their lungs look good, producers need to consider other things that could be contributing to those problems.
“What I’m seeing in some herds is that’s very typical of salmonellosis, viral infections or something else that could be creating a septicemic process that mimics respiratory disease,” she said. “Knowing this allows you to change your direction in treatment and management options.”
The industry needs to change its approach to observing and dealing with bovine respiratory disease, she emphasized. A lung lesion can be 3 centimeters in a calf – and affect their growth and eventually their milk production as a two-year-old.
“By using the #WeanClean principles we can target our observations and figure out when and why the problem is occurring,” Ollivett said. “That’s how we can work toward reducing it.”
Ollivett spoke recently during a Dairy Calf & Heifer Association webinar. Visit calfandheifer.org and thedairylandinitiative.vetmed.wisc.edu/home/calf-health-module or contact ollivett@wisc.edu or 608-358-1640 for more information.