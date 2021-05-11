Dairy Challenge teams learn, earn awards

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Dairy Challenge was held virtually in 2021. Despite being held online 190 college dairy-science students from 30 colleges competed. The event enabled the students to improve their dairy-management and communication skills. They networked with other students and explored industry careers.
Dairy Challenge is a competition where dairy students work as a team and apply their coursework to evaluate and provide solutions for an operating dairy farm. In its 20-year history Dairy Challenge has helped more than 7,000 students prepare for careers in the dairy industry and veterinary medicine.
Four-person teams from 24 universities competed in 2021 for awards based on the quality of their farm analysis and recommendations. Their presentations were evaluated by a panel of judges composed of dairy producers, veterinarians, finance specialists and other agribusiness professionals.
The teams analyzed a dairy operation using financial statements, dairy-health and reproduction records, feed information, farm maps, and farm-manager interviews.
The event began with webinars where industry representatives discussed dairy conditions and shared details about reproduction, cow comfort, data management, nutrition, transition diseases, and calf raising.
Running in conjunction with the Dairy Challenge was the Dairy Challenge Academy. The academy is comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors in four-year dairy programs as well as students from community colleges and technical schools. Both Dairy Challenge participants and academy participants are involved in educational programs.
Dairy Challenge participants proceed to the competition. Academy students work with advisers to learn how to evaluate and consult on a dairy farm.
Both contest and academy participants received in-depth management data from a Wisconsin dairy. The next day all students virtually visited the farm to witness dairy operations. After a question-and-answer session with the farm owners, the student teams developed recommendations for nutrition, reproduction, milking procedures, animal health, cow comfort, and labor and financial management. The last day of the event students presented their recommendations to the judging panel. They also visited sponsors at the career fair and attended an educational seminar presented by Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
Five teams earned first-place awards.
- University of Idaho: Sadie Hurley, Taythen Larson, Nicole Poxleitner, Taylor Stephenson and Amin Ahmadzadeh – coach
- Michigan State University: Kristen Burkhardt, Miriah Dershem, Beka McDonald, Lynn Olthof and Roger Thomson – coach
- California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo: Jacob Nicholas de Jong, Brandon Lemstra, Brian Martin, Derrick Nunes, David Vagnoni – coach, Julie Huzzey – coach, and Rich Silacci – coach
- The Ohio State University: Paul Bensman, Caleb Rykaczewski, Brietta Latham, Sarah Lehner, Maurice Eastridge – coach, and Benjamin Wenner – coach
- University of Guelph: Rebecca Barr, Brooke Boonstoppel, Clayton McWilliams, Tyrone Wagler and Trevor DeVries – coach
Five teams earned second-place awards.
- University of Wisconsin‐Madison: Emma Gwidt, Caleb LaCount, Jessica Mehre, Dawson Nickels and Ted Halbach – coach
- Pennsylvania State University: Shara Allman, George DeMers, Kelly Forbes, Sydney Jewell, Lisa Holden – coach, and Virginia Ishler – coach
- Virginia Tech: Todd Allen, Isabelle Leonard, John McGehee, Christine Putman and Alex White – coach
- Aggregate Team #18: Katarina Emerich, Purdue University; Raina O'Leary, University of Idaho; Morgan Smith, University of Idaho; Louise Terwilliger Parmelee, University of Vermont. They were coached by Jacquelyn Boerman, Elizabeth Karcher, Wanda Emerich and Amin Ahmadzadeh
- Texas A&M University: Christopher Childress, Lyndsey Heywood, Paige Howard, Natalie Koke, Sushil Paudyal – coach, and Jennifer Spencer – coach
The 2022 Dairy Challenge and Dairy Challenge Academy are scheduled to be held March 31- April 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Four regional events are held in late fall and winter. Visit dairychallenge.org for more information.
Ashley Mohn is publicity-committee chairperson for the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge.