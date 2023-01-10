Dairy data made more manageable

The average dairy farm can generate as many as several-hundred-thousand data points. The amount of data related to reproduction alone is challenging to manage and interpret. Multiply data across several farms and the challenge becomes even more complex. And that’s expected to only increase in the next 10 years.
In response Parnell, a developer of veterinary pharmaceuticals and technologies to improve dairy-herd fertility, created “mySYNCH.” The free management application is intended to help veterinarians and dairy farmers maximize reproduction and profitability, said Pablo Lamberto, president of U.S. operations. It takes into account factors that relate to dairy reproduction – such as feeding management, animal health and milk production as well as fertility and breeding protocols.
Dr. Rick Faber, veterinarian, understands the importance of interpreting data and making recommendations based on that data. He owns Reprovider in Janesville, Wisconsin, specializing in cattle-reproduction services. He works with several dairy farmers.
To satisfy his own curiosity about how much more information he could glean from data, Faber began using mySYNCH about two years ago.
“It provides data feedback and results, taking output from Dairy Comp 305 and putting it in a more readable format,” he said.
People are also reading…
He also uses the fertility-analysis program to obtain benchmarks on how client herds are doing compared to references in mySYNCH percentile rankings, he said.
Dr. Jacey Benzing, a veterinarian at St. Anna Veterinary Clinic in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, said the program provides her a snapshot of parameters in Dairy Comp 305 without needing to be at her computer. She works with about a dozen dairy herds in Calumet, Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Fond du Lac counties in Wisconsin.
“I can keep an eye on reproduction parameters, milk weight and components,” she said. “If I see any changes in the numbers or trends, I can investigate why.”
Justin Miller, vice-president of commercial operations at Parnell, said the fertility-analysis program will provide additional opportunities for veterinarians. For example they can use customized reports to partner with dairy farmers to establish benchmarks for various times or seasons of the year.
Veterinarians as well as dairy farmers and their consultants can generate customized reports to see real-time data to make management decisions, Lamberto said. They also can use the reports to ensure reproduction protocols are being properly followed.
Visit go.parnell.com and search for "mySYNCH" for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.