Dairy Educational Experience contest winners named

A team from Wisconsin’s Polk County 4-H earned first place in the North American Dairy Educational Experience contest. The recently held contest was developed to provide a learning experience after the in-person National 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Polk County 4-H team are Courtney Glenna, Katherine Elwood, Ella Williamson, Grace Haase and Hailey Clausen. Glenna, Elwood and Williamson are students at Amery High School. Haase is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Clausen is a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. The team is coached by Patti Hurtgen and Gwen Dado.
Contest participants evaluated a set of written, farm-based mini-scenarios. They worked in small teams to evaluate the strengths and opportunities for improving management practices discussed in the scenario. The subject areas covered housing, calves, nutrition, reproduction and animal care.
The team members were allowed to communicate with each other in person, on the phone or electronically. They could use written sources to support their suggested improvements to the farm scenarios. They weren’t allowed to consult advisers, other 4-H members or industry professionals.
The teams had one week to review the scenario and prepare their feedback. They were required to write a two-page letter to the hypothetical farm owner detailing their evaluation, including management steps that could be taken to improve the operation. They received a new scenario every two weeks.
States could enter more than one team in the contest. But only one team could submit letters for review by the judges. The 4-H youth who participated in the dairy-educational experience did not use their eligibility to compete at future North American 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl contests. Previous participants were allowed to participate as long as they met the eligibility rules of age and completion of college courses.
Teams from 15 states participated. The second-place team was from New York. The two honorable-mention teams were from Massachusetts and Michigan.
The North American Dairy Educational Experience was sponsored by the National Dairy Shrine, the American Dairy Science Association, “Hoard's Dairyman” and Select Sires. Visit afs.ca.uky.edu and search for "North American Dairy Educational Experience" for more information.