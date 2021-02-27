Dairy farmer lends voice to policy

Editor’s note: The following article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Patty Edelburg, a dairy farmer from Scandinavia, Wisconsin, serves as vice-president of the National Farmers Union.
When and why did you begin farming?
Edelburg: My husband and I were both raised on dairy farms; my family’s farm was near Vesper, Wisconsin. His was near Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Both farms were sold before we graduated from college so we both worked for another farm for a time. We bought a herd of cows and arranged a deal to house them at the farm where we worked. We bought the farm we currently own in 2008.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Edelburg: We milk 125 cows, primarily Registered Holsteins. We raise all the calves and replacement heifers on our farm. We have about 275 head of cattle in total. We raise all our own forages; every year we raise about 150 acres of corn and alfalfa. We have no-tilled most of our acres since 2012. We started planting multi-species cover crops in fall 2020.
Does your family help with the farm?
Edelburg: Both our kids help on the farm when they’re not at college. They’re both sophomores studying animal science at the University of Wisconsin River-Falls. A couple of college students from UW-Stevens Point help us with milking. We started hiring college students shortly after buying our farm.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Edelburg: Social media seems to be my biggest tool – reading blogs or finding online events to attend. The National Farmers Union's Facebook page is full of resources for anyone wanting to start any type of farming.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Edelburg: Our parents set a huge example. My siblings and I were in the barn helping with chores daily. My parents instilled an excellent work ethic in all of us. While I was in college I worked for Kevin Heeg on his dairy farm near Marshfield, Wisconsin. I learned a lot from working for him. It takes someone with an amazing work ethic, passion and drive to manage a dairy farm every day of the year.
When and why did you join the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the National Farmers Union?
Edelburg: After college I started working in 1998 for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. After I was married and moved to Amherst, Wisconsin, I left the organization to farm.
I became a member to share a local voice on different agricultural issues. I met hundreds of like-minded farmers and ranchers across the state and country. I ran in 2004 for a seat on the Wisconsin Farmers Union board and was elected as a district director; I remained on the board for 12 years. As a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union I also was a member of the National Farmers Union.
When and why did you take on leadership positions with these organizations?
Edelburg: I actually started leadership roles in 4-H and in college organizations. I was vice-president and president of the UW-River Falls Dairy Club, and secretary for the UW-River Falls Association of Women in Agriculture. Leadership roles are a great way to become involved and be part of an organization. You have the responsibility for making decisions for a lot of people, events and the organization as a whole.
I found a great passion with the Farmers Union organizations, where I could work for and with other individuals with similar ideas and goals. I didn’t think I was ever the legislative type, but there are so many rules and regulations related to farming. I’ve realized that if you don’t become involved, someone else will. And that someone might not be talking the same version of an idea as you.
To affect change we need to be involved. Being a leader comes naturally for me. I’ve enjoyed being a part of every board I've been on. I enjoy the comradery of fellow farmers and members.
How do the organizations most help you? How do you think they most help women members?
Edelburg: The Wisconsin Farmers Union and the National Farmers Union have helped give me and many women a voice in agriculture. We’re able to learn so many different things through educational seminars and conventions. Being able to know what will and won’t work on your farm, for the environment and in your community, and being able to voice that opinion to help make a change can be powerful.
What would you like others to know about the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the National Farmers Union?
Edelburg: They’re grassroots farm organizations. Every member can be involved as much or as little as they want. The focus is on education, cooperation and legislation.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Edelburg: Much of it, especially for beginning or young farmers, is access to capital. Market fluctuation and being unable to plan is difficult for dairy farmers or commodity-crop growers. Consistently depressed farm prices are probably the hardest. In the past we would have a couple of good years to help make up for the bad; that doesn’t seem to be the case lately.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Edelburg: I’m not sure either of our kids will be interested in taking over the farm as a dairy operation. My husband and I don’t want to expand the dairy; I can see us moving into beef and crops in the future.
Farming in general has changed so much in the past 20 years. We went from being a mid-sized dairy farm in Wisconsin 10 years ago to being a small dairy farm today. I fear we’ll continue to see the number of farms decline but the size increase. I was told 20 years ago that I’d need a niche if I wanted to milk just 100 cows in Wisconsin. I fear we'll all need to make that change if we want to continue farming in 20 years.
The mission of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is to enhance the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors and civic engagement. The grassroots organization was founded in 1930 to champion cooperatives, conservation, local food and other initiatives that strengthen rural America. Visit nfu.org and www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.