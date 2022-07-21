Dairy farmer turns to multicolored beef

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. – Andy Smith had been a dairy farmer his entire adult life but began to think he should leave dairying when he turned 55.
“At age 58 I’m about three years behind,” he said of his plan.
The Hazel Green-area farmer has been gradually transitioning from dairy to beef cattle during the past three years. He’ll probably milk his last cow in fall 2023, he said.
His parents, Earl and Elaine Smith, established the Double EE farm in 1963 – the name a nod to their first initials. In the mid-1990s they were milking about 100 cows. He farmed with them for 17 years; then he and his wife, Dee Dee Smith, purchased the farm in 2000. His father passed away in 2011. His mother, now 89, fed calves until 2021.
The younger couple currently milks 40 cows. She works full-time as a district secretary at the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green. In addition to the dairy herd, they have 30 beef cows being fattened for market. He also manages 62 beef cows, 50 heifers and 45 calves. He expects to have about 100 calves in 2023, he said. He has about 50 acres of pasture and farms about 330 acres – growing corn, soybeans, alfalfa and oats.
Andy and Dee Dee Smith started talking about transitioning away from dairy about 10 years ago. They would need to revamp their facilities if they were to continue dairying, he said. They would need to continue milking day and night, whereas not needing to milk would give them more time flexibility.
The move toward beef production isn’t requiring a major change.
“It’s nothing new for us to have beef cattle,” he said. “We’ve always fattened a few Holstein steers each year.”
He’s sold cattle for years to Berning Livestock of Cuba City, Wisconsin.
People are also reading…
“His cattle are always treated well and clean,” said Roger Berning, the company’s president. “Andy’s a good all-around farmer.”
The Smiths use both conventional breeding and artificial insemination. Cows are generally bred in the pasture; heifers kept at the farm are artificially inseminated. They breed Holsteins to Hereford, Simmental and sometimes Charolais beef lines.
“They’re gentle breeds and I like a color box,” Andy Smith said of his multi-colored herd.
Dr. Jennifer Rediske, a veterinarian with Veterinary Associates in Hazel Green, serves as the Smith herd-health veterinarian. She also consults with him regarding his cattle-reproduction program and the different feeding requirements based on the frame size of his dairy and beef cattle.
They’ve worked to tighten his calving and weaning windows, she said. He manages the herd so as to not feed them too long before selling them.
“He’s a one-man show – very efficient and very impressive,” she said.
Smith’s advice to others thinking about transitioning to beef production is to do it gradually and keep a certain number of dairy cows to maintain cash flow.
“Dairy farmers receive a monthly milk check,” he said. “Beef production requires more-seasonal money management. If you don’t think beef will work out you can always go back to dairy.
“I’ll probably miss the regular milk check the most.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.