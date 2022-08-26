Dairy groups create milk fact sheet

The National Milk Producers Federation, the International Dairy Foods Association and the School Nutrition Association have released a fact sheet highlighting that milk is the best source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin D in kids ages 2-18. As almost 50 million children return to public school, advocates are encouraging parents and policymakers to prioritize the health of students by making milk and dairy options more accessible in the coming school year.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department Health and Human Services, American children older than 4 years old and adolescents are not consuming enough dairy to meet the recommendations in the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans – thereby under-consuming a variety of nutrients they need to grow.