 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dairy groups create milk fact sheet

Child with chocolate milk

Milk is the best source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin D in kids ages 2-18. 

 Contributed

The National Milk Producers Federation, the International Dairy Foods Association and the School Nutrition Association have released a fact sheet highlighting that milk is the best source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin D in kids ages 2-18. As almost 50 million children return to public school, advocates are encouraging parents and policymakers to prioritize the health of students by making milk and dairy options more accessible in the coming school year.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department Health and Human Services, American children older than 4 years old and adolescents are not consuming enough dairy to meet the recommendations in the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans – thereby under-consuming a variety of nutrients they need to grow.

Download PDF Page 1

People are also reading…

Download PDF Page 2
Download PDF Page 3
Download PDF Page 4
Download PDF Page 5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News