Dairy supply-management studied

To respond to the ongoing and deepening crisis faced by dairy producers, the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems launched efforts to bring farmer voices to the policy table. Working in partnership with Mark Stephenson at the Center for Dairy Profitability, and Chuck Nicholson at Cornell University, the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems convened farmers and dairy professionals to explore growth-management policies that would improve dairy-farm profitability and calm market volatility.
Stephenson and Nicholson report their findings in “Analyses of Proposed Alternative Growth Management Programs for the U.S. Dairy Industry.” They built upon earlier work commissioned by the Wisconsin Farmers Union as well as economic modeling developed by the International Farm Comparison Network. They also built upon new modeling on grassland dairy from Tom Kriegl, UW-Madison grazing economist emeritus. Stephenson and Nicholson share key findings.
The growth-management programs would reduce variation in milk prices, enhance average milk prices and margin over feed costs to varying degrees. They would increase average net farm-operating income for operations staying within allowable production increases for all farm sizes compared to a baseline scenario with existing policies.
Average annual milk prices were increased between $.73 per hundredweight and $1.41 per hundredweight, depending on the design of the growth-management program. Including refund payments for farms within allowable production increase limits, average milk revenue would be greater by $1.15 per hundredweight to $2.13 per hundredweight. Reduction in the average variation in milk prices ranged from $.16 per hundredweight to $.21 per hundredweight.
Compared to the baseline scenario, growth-management programs would slow growth in average annual U.S. milk production – from 2.5 percent to 2.1 percent per year for the most restrictive program. They would increase U.S. retail fluid prices by as much as $.15 per gallon and increase average prices for other dairy products by 3 percent to 11 percent. They would slow the average annual growth of U.S. dairy-product exports by 2 percent, reduce domestic dairy-product sales by 1 percent to 3 percent and reduce U.S. government expenditures on dairy supports by as much as $2.5 billion.
An average Wisconsin grazing dairy staying within allowable growth is simulated to experience an increase in average annual net farm-operating income of as much as 74 percent. The net farm-operating income for an average Wisconsin grazing dairy is simulated to increase even with growth above the allowable production increase for four of the five growth-management program designs analyzed.
Entry of 60 new farms per year with milk production increasing as much as 5 million pounds per year could be accommodated with a three-year grace period without payment of market-access fees and without substantive effects on the operation of the growth-management program.
An initial assessment suggests that growth-management programs wouldn’t have mitigated the price shocks experienced in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they would've reduced the number of farms experiencing negative net farm-operating income.
The project was funded by the University of Wisconsin Baldwin Wisconsin Idea program, the Grassland 2.0 project, the Wisconsin Cover Crops Research and Outreach Program, and the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. Visit dairymarkets.org/GMP/GMP_Report.pdf for more information.